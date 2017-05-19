How do we choose a person or leader over one another? It should be based on logics and rationality rather emotions and prejudice. But, sometimes our emotions overpower us. I don’t support Imran Khan based on emotions. No doubt he’s had his share of critics for reasons well known.

Before coming to that, I would like to tell few short stories which make me adore him as a leader. Once, I met a taxi driver, he told me how he approached Khan at his residence at Bani Gala for refurbishment and expansion of a school in his village in KP. The school had rooms and a two-member staff. His mobile number was taken and was informed to wait for a call. He received a call in less than two weeks as funds were released to relevant authorities and few rooms were built and staff was increased to five. This taxi-driver had never met Khan before.

Similarly, I interviewed many other taxi drivers, students and other people from KP, all spoke of a slow but positive change. People spoke in high regard of the expansions of local hospitals and improvement in provision of services. Availability and punctuality of doctors has drastically improved.

In education sector, marked improvement has been witnessed. Teachers do not leave school before time and allocations of funds are on merit. The relevant authorities and principles of schools are directly involved in the above mentioned process. Improvement in Police is much publicized already. I have been told, they no longer ask for bribery at stops. After routine procedures people are allowed to pass by with no unnecessary hassle.

Corruption is on decline slowly but not uprooted yet. It’s not easy to change the institutional norms and cultures at once. It is taking time but it is happening. It’s not a massive underpass or bridge whose visibility ensures the progress. He’s working on aspects of daily life which are felt and experienced in routine life. Even the worst of critics of Khan will say institutional reforms are taking place. These major steps are the back bone of any nation. Nations are built on institutions and this is what Imran acknowledges the most.

Many new hospitals and schools are built and old ones are refurbished and efforts are made to negate nepotism. The KP government is making efforts to bring change to lower level, to lift the under privileged through education. However, economic turnaround is yet to be seen. They are yet to create mass employment, security concerns are still there, and lot more is to be done but some tender steps have been taken in right direction.

On a personal note, Khan’s fiercest critics have never questioned his uncanny resolve, his honesty and dedication to build this nation. Critics labeled him Taliban Khan for suggesting Taliban can open office in Peshawar or elsewhere in KP.

Jews are mentioned as our worst enemies in Quran and even with them, our Prophet (PBUH) signed many treaties and accords. Even, during the settlement of Muslims in Madinah, when trade was encouraged and Muslims were allowed to trade tax free. Jews objected the place of trade which could have potentially damage their existing business and upon their request Muslims were allocated an alternate place to conduct business.

Negotiating with worse of the enemies has no harm in it as long as you act freely and don’t compromise on your objective. I don’t think Khan has ever compromised on his objectives.

Secondly, critics say, why did Imran marry right after the APS incident? I think he should have waited. His judgment was wrong on it. But, he never closed down the city or spent millions of tax payers’ money for political gains, though he was wrong to marry so quick after APS attack.

Imran’s problem is that he’s too blunt and speaks his heart out. His choice of words is never exemplary but I support him for his intentions and dedication to this country and the actions I have seen by his party in KPK.