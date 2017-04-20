Human mind is a strange thing. It can create problems as efficiently as it can provide solutions. During the brief part of time that we the humans have been on earth, we have left an everlasting impact on our surroundings that no other living organism could achieve ever. All of these achievements have been made possible for only one thing, the creativity of human mind that can cause problems as efficiently as it can provide solutions. The journey of human creativity and innovation that began with the human control over fire took us to the moon and beyond and there is no stopping us.

Innovation is the key to unlock human potential. From creating tangle free earphones to reusable space rockets, innovation has helped humans all the time. A lot of problems that seemed unsolvable in the past have been resolved by ingenious entrepreneurs and innovators who use their creative genius and introduced out-of-the box solutions to everyday problems. Many big business today were built on innovative ideas that seemed much ahead of their time . These ideas not only solve our problems but also help us build a better world for this and next generations.

"The first step is to establish that something is possible; then probability will occur "

(Elon Musk, Founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla)

Innovation is the key idea that is shaping our lives, helping leaders conceive previously unimagined strategic options. But innovation and creativity are not something that can be learnt or taught in class rooms. There has to be an environment purposely built around our young generation that promotes critical and creative out-of-the box thinking. You can’t teach your kids how to think creatively but you can certainly show them the way and provide opportunities to showcase their innovative talents that not only satisfy their creative genius but make life easy for ordinary people at the same time.

“The story of innovation has not changed. It has always been a small team of people who have a new idea, typically not understood by people around them and their executives.”

—Eric Schmidt, Chairman, Google

Punjab Hackathon 2017 is one such initiative by the Government of Punjab to encourage the young future entrepreneurs to bring forth their innovative ideas and present them on a bigger stage where each idea will be properly vetted by experts and checked for their feasibility in the field. To make the things more interesting, top innovative idea maker will receive prize money of Rs: 150,000 along with all the necessary technical assistance required to implement their idea in the relevant public policy area.

Punjab Hackathon 2017 is an innovative way of handling a solution to a challenge facing general public in any of the prescribed development areas. The best implementable idea from participants would be promptly implemented in order to bring improvement in the focus areas which include following public policy sectors related to general well being of citizens.

· Women’s Empowerment

· Improvement in Public Health Facilities,

· Improving Internet access in Remote Areas

· Business Opportunities for Youth

For any of the chosen Intervention sector, the participants would present a novel and unique idea complete with all the relevant research and APIs required to implement it on a practical level.

So if you are also wondering over the possible platforms and systematic changes that can be brought to increase the opportunities for young generation or have an innovative idea that you think can improve the lives of ordinary citizens, then it is right time to put forward your ideas through Punjab Hackathon platform. This is the opportunity to materialize your ideas to resolve the problems.