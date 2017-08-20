'Lucky' mother
Whose son is in heaven
As a result of blast number seven
Claimed by a Muslim
Which makes it grim
The patriot thus spoke;
"O thankless mother, Take some solace
He is in a much better place
Wasn't this always your dream?
On the TV his dead body be seen
Our country needs such sacrifices
Keep on dying as it never suffices
Against us the whole world conspires
Counting the dead, we never tire
It's a small price to pay
For in this land of peace to stay
See how peaceful he looks
Be remembered in text books"
Heartbroken mother sighed
Gathered courage & slowly replied,
"But I wanted him to stay
For his life i did always pray
I didn't raise him for such glory
Yet you are not sorry
Bring him back or
Face the God's wrath
Which game is being played?
If sons keep getting slayed
You say we have enough chests
How can we ever pass your tests?
If everyone keeps on dying
For who is the country worth enjoying?"