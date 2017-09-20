If I were the Prime Minister of Pakistan attending the UNGA Session, my speech would be around the following lines.

Excellencies,

It is a great privilege to come here and have an opportunity to interact with the world leaders. I have come here to brief the world at large through you, the way we have been wrongly accused and subjected to some of the worst treatment despite our best efforts to make this world a peaceful place to live in.

Creating a situation in Afghanistan to counter the Russian forces was a joint venture between us and a super power. As per their own acknowledgement, we were left alone to deal with almost three million Afghan Refugees, whom we hosted for more than three decades. They infiltrated our society and completely disrupted the peace and tranquility that we enjoyed. Our tribal areas came under the control of the Taliban who again were a joint production as stated above. They were with us when we jointly backed them but they turned against Pakistan, once our partners left us high and dry. They brought havoc and my country is no more the same as it was in the late ‘80s. It is wrongly alleged and I say this with all the authority at my command that we did not promote terrorism at any stage in our history. We are a peaceful nation and a developing country with a very short history and we are a victim. Our resources were never enough to tackle this humongous task all on our own. We were cruelly and callously let down by our partners till 9/11 happened. Is it not an irony that none of the 9/11 attackers was a Pakistani? Excellencies, we are basically a nation of peaceful people, who are working extremely hard to keep our heads above water. Islam teaches tolerance and fairness and we as part of the Muslim world are very staunch supporters of this concept.

It was the most unfortunate happening in this neighbourhood in New York on 9/11 that our partners in Afghan war felt the need to talk to us again. In-between, we faced severe sanctions too. We have struggled and struggled hard and alone. We are now a country with nuclear assets and we have these assets for our survival and defense to maintain a peaceful equilibrium in the Indo-Pak Region.

I must inform you and I must contest vehemently that we are wrongly blamed for the current and past turmoil in Kashmir. The Security Council has passed numerous resolutions about plebiscite in Kashmir and the first Prime Minister of India was on board with these resolutions. What is stopping this august body, the Security Council and the United Nations as whole, to move ahead on those resolutions? Having your forces on the Control Line is no answer to the problem. On the basis of Muslim brotherhood, our people help the people in Kashmir to whatever extent possible. May I suggest to our neighbours in India to come forward and resolve this issue and establish the ground for friendly relations between our two countries. I make an offer to India to move one step and we shall come forward with two positive steps.

We, in Pakistan, have assumed a very beneficial position for the economic development of the entire region. We sincerely want India and Afghanistan to benefit from this opportunity. Excellencies, let me report to this august body that we are facing innumerable hurdles in the implementation of this part of One Road One Belt Project launched by China. The relations between China and Pakistan are age old and our commitment to each other is unshakable. We are two inseparable brothers. If our detractors do not join us, I can tell them through this rostrum that I stand on, that our intentions are clear and our efforts will be boundless and relentless to make CPEC a complete success. We have fully resolved to make it happen and on schedule.

We are highly perturbed with what is happening in the Union of Myanmar and in Palestine. These atrocities must be noted with concern by the United Nations. Killing of human beings, no matter where, should be our concern No 1. I request the Secretary General to please move quickly in this regard.

I end my speech with a sincere hope that the United Nations would play its due and effective role in addressing the areas of unrest and turmoil in the world. I wish to convey my greetings to our two neighbours in the East and West to please come forward and join us for greater betterment of our people in the region through inter-trade and peaceful co-existence. I assure you that we respect your priorities and we expect you to respect ours.