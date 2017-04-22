There was a red brick apartment across the road. We could all see it from our class's window. We were in Grade 7. We were extremely intrigued at the people who lived across the street. The sorry state of education which keeps interest of its consumers (students) last, was one reason but that’s another story. Puberty was hitting us. Some had it, some just pretended to get along. So as young boys do we had identified the flat with girls (not my proudest moment). After a skirmish or two initially, we made a systematic order of seating near the window. We would take turns. May the odds be in my favor.

This went on for 7 sessions. The 8th one was of 'social studies' or as we should really call it hyper nationalist alienating propaganda. I don't know if it was by design or by default, that the teacher of this subject was famous for her slaps. She would give Sunny Deol a run for his money. So in her class, it was all peace. Our very own iron clad lady. I remember this one specific session. There topic was irrelevant as ever but somehow the discussion stumbled on to the idea of super powers. We were told that America is the non-Muslim super power with a follow up question, which country among the Muslim world would rank as the Muslim super power? Some said Saudi Arabia, because apparently having sacred sites and oil made it one. Some said Pakistan because our nuclear bomb intoxication was relatively recent and nobody told us about Kargil. Some said Dubai, because dad lived there and sent him that flashy G-shock. Wrong thundered the teacher. How could you. Only Allah could be the super power of Muslim World not a country. Peculiar, I thought. She asked for a country and changed the goal posts. What is so social about this question? Should it be part of any study? Ah the 40 minute period ended, so who cares.

A few months later, 9/11. The world has changed forever. Next morning special school assembly, the principal (retired army man) takes the stage. He talks about 9/11. He raises pro Islam, pro-Pakistan slogans. Students connect the dots. They applaud when he mentions the attackers. He goes on to say ‘our students recognize the true enemy’. Nuance wasn’t his thing I presume. Why is he telling us who the enemy is? Are we here for schooling or political narrative building? People got killed, humans lost lives what did we applaud for? But it wasted about 15-20 minutes of our dreaded Maths class so who cares?

Life goes on. From a strict all boys’ Army school, I go into the do-whatever-you-like government college. My attendances plunges. So do my grades. Then one day, suddenly we get a call on our landline. My father picks, it’s from my college. I fear the worst. Turns out it was some Jamiyat representative wanting me to attend this Pro-Mumtaz Qadri rally. A sigh of relief as they did not tell my dad about my grades or attendance. That call never came. Months later, I visit the college to collect my admit card. There is a conference of sorts going on, it’s Jamiyat. I have seen those gatherings before. This was different. It was bigger, participants energized, and they have a new hero. You guessed it, its Qadri. I stroll passed them. I make my way to get what I wanted, my admit card. Who cares what those Jamaties are doing?

University up next. It’s fun. Making new friends, spending time on campus. A little bit of responsibility, with freedom. Can we live life like that? Evidently no. Talking of responsibility, reminds of Osama Bin Ladin in Abbottabad. Happened during my time in university. Denial, absolute denial was the response from teachers to students. Thankfully, unlike at school and college, university had taught me to research and rationale. I could add two and two. The same couldn’t be said of some other fellows. I graduate. Years later, university expands in terms of infrastructure. They invite Imam Kabba to inaugurate the new building. Not the role model at a university one may think, but it's Pakistan. Next guest was Doctor Amir Liaquat Hussain. All this in the aftermath of the bloggers’ abduction and the prominent role Dr sahib played in accusing them of entirely nonexistent things. But I am not at the University anymore, I am working so who cares?

I am a corporate slave now. Also a constant job hopper. I don’t know what I am looking for. But I can’t seem to know or find it. I work at a News Channel. I find more enlightened people. Or some enlightened people. We add each other on social media. One has that man as his cover photo. You have guessed it, Mumtaz Qadri. Nuance isn’t his thing either. Blocked, and unfriended. You know I like to breath was my defense. Justice Shaukat came out thundering against social media usage. They discuss it at work. He is hailed as a hero. I keep my head phones on without sound. I shudder. But as I do, I jumped to another corporate slave owner. Mashal Khan happened, so I asked one of the enlightened type, if it changed any opinions, any penance? She responded,they are using fake Facebook profile as their defense despite it being clear that that profile is fake and created after the death of Mashal Khan. And this time I have to care but putting up a status saying this is my only profile, will not spare my life. My solipsism is over. I just don’t know what to do apart from waiting for my turn.