Let us, just get to the point; there is no Sayonee, Saaen or Junoon without Ali Azmat. As a die-hard fan of Junoon, Coke Studio’s version of Sayonee and Saeen was a huge disappointment and an attempt which should have remained a mere thought but should not have turned into a performance.

With all due respect to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Ali Noor, their performance was a let-down and why would you even do that moment, not even these two singers can replace Ali Azmat when it comes to Junoon.

Also, Salman Ahmad should stop using the name of Junoon for his solo performances as Junoon was with Ali Azmat, with Brian, with Malcolm Govea and Ustad Ashiq Ali Mir, and it is no more, so as a Junooni, it is a humble request. Stop using the name of the band. Make a new one, if you want.

The performance or I would like to say ‘remix’ of Junoon’s two of the most iconic songs in second episode of Coke Studio’s Season 10 was passionless (as there was no Ali Azmat), hastily sang, and just without any soul. The solo and Jugal Bandi by Salman Ahmad with violinist is just flat.

For me and I am sure for many other Junoonis, the passionate and strong vocals of Ali Azmat were the identity of the band. Junoon in his voice was a treat to ears and made listeners, audience go Junooni with the band’s songs, lyrics and music but Coke Studio performance has none of these; it should have not been done, never ever.

Salman Ahmad not only ‘destroyed’ the songs for us ‘90s kids but also for the youth who has not witnessed Junoon’s live performance or bought band’s cassettes and became Junoonis. He simply disrespected the fans and the songs.