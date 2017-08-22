Good still exists in this world. There are people who work for the betterment of others without, and, that they do, without seeking personal gains in return. One such person whom I had the pleasure of meeting is Dr Soomar Khoso. A doctor by profession, Dr Khoso has been running an educational institution, Village Soomar Khoso Primary School, since 2013, which is located near Taluka Talhar, Badin district. When he started with the school, there were only six students. Now more than 300 students are being taught without any fee.

It was a cloudy morning and students, some alone and some in long queues, boys and girls, of the Kohli community had arrived to attend the school assembly. The National Anthem echoed in remote area of Badin. Patriotism was at its peak that day. Then the classes began.

“Two classrooms are under construction and hopefully they will cater to the ever-increasing strength,” said Dr Khoso, referring to the over-crowded classrooms.

“When we first started we had to collect water form a nearby village. It was a problem but recently we installed a pipeline and were able to overcome the water problem.”

Wooden made and surrounded by different types of trees and flowers, this school is unique from all aspects. Grass supported walls of schools are decorated with poetry of Shah Abdul Lateef Bhittai and quotes of Rumi.

Having witnessed all tireless efforts of Dr Khoso, I could not resist myself to ask, “Dr Sahib, how do you manage this school? How did you build the strength from six to almost 350?”

“I tried to convince them that they send their children to school but all they used to say was ‘yes’. That wasn’t a development. Then I recalled my speeches and realised lack of a functional school had been the reason all along,” he said.

“I started this school with a single room and few students. Now, as you can see, there are eight teachers and more than 300 students. I love this place, I love these children. I am sure many of them are future leaders. I believe in Ramu, Perkash, Kanwal, Junaid; these sons and daughters of farmers will succeed.”

Dr Khoso also lauded the contribution of his friends who donated the study material. “Above all, they encouraged us to carry on. I have a dream that the entire village gets education one day.”

He added that the school was recently provided with electricity and that the administration plans to multimedia classes for the students in order to make familiarise them with modern technology.

“The students extensively engage in recreational activities, including singing and acting, which are essential for one’s character development.”

Having witnessed the entire setup myself, I can say without a doubt Village Soomar Khoso Primary School is a model for anyone and everyone who wishes to impart knowledge to others.

People like Dr Soomar Khoso are one of the many reasons to believe in good in such turbulent times.