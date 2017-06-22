Farewell, Ramzan.

After Taraweeh, a short walk outside the house or on the terrace, accompanied by a recitation of Allah o Akbar, Astaghfar or Darood-e-Pak makes us witness a very soft wind blowing, now and then patting our cheeks compassionately, making us realise that God’s wind in the month of Ramzan is full of mercy and sympathy for us. It is just devotion that is required, and the belief that we are no flawless prophets or saints, but ordinary, erring human beings. The moon shines as if a mystic’s spirit is observing us from the sky with a halo around it. Not only the nights are soothing, but one collective prayer is what is needed, and God Almighty makes even the days beautiful and passable by sending a downpour. This rain when ceases a few minutes before iftari, turns the sky into a canvas on which one stroke after another makes its place, every colour bringing into prominence its importance, be it pink, golden or royal blue.

It is sad, however, that like normal days which seem to pass very quickly, Ramzan too seems to fly. It feels as if we had just started to inhale the blessings, as if we had just been looked at with an eye of mercy, as if our sins had just started to wash away that the month came to an end, taking away with it, an altogether different routine; the routine of waking up an hour or so before dawn, cooking and eating parathas with either yogurt or the last night’s broth, then offering Fajr and falling asleep in order to wake up and recite Quran, not only because it will favour its reciters on the Day of Judgement, not only because its recitation brings peace to the heart, but also for sending its blessings to our beloved, deceased family members, the routine of embellishing the Iftar sheets or tables with plates of dates and jugs of milk soda, along with the very local eatables, samosas and pakoras. It is when we have developed a habit of this routine that Ramadan gets ready to say goodbye. It gets ready to take away the windy, moonlit nights, the desire to read the Quran, the acceptable crowd of people from the mosques.

As soon as the Eid moon makes its appearance, the mosques become empty in an embarrassing way. They gain a look unexpected from people who were so much excited about Ramadan that they had thronged the Ramzan markets. The activities that take place on that night such as one-wheeling, ogling of females, drinking, dancing does not make one feel as if we are the very people who a day before were crying our eyes out for the forgiveness of our sins. It is all because the month of goodness and blessings is at its end.

This year’s Ramzan too, has flown and the third Ashra seems to have arrived within a matter of just a few days, without enabling us to catch a handful of blessings from the gone twenty days even. But a few days that are left can be relished to their best. The last 10 days are the best to sacrifice sleep and gain spiritual and worldly benefits. We can discard our oblivious slumbers just for a few days and spend them in the recitation of God’s verses. We can perform SalatulTasbeeh, regarding which it has been stated:

‘Abbas (Allah be pleased with him) has narrated that he was once informed by Allah’s Messenger (Allah bless him and grant him peace), ”O ‘Abbas! Should I not present to you? Should I not confer to you? Should I not inform you of such an act, which if you practise [these wordings of similar meaning were repeated in order to capture the attention of the listener and to emphasise the importance of the salah so as to instil a yearning to perform it], Allah will forgive all your sins, whether old or new, intentional or unintentional, minor or major, open or secret.”

[After describing the method of performing this salah] Allah’s Messenger (Allah bless him and grant him peace) stated, ”If possible, you should offer this salah once everyday, and if you cannot perform it daily, then offer it every Friday (weekly), or once a month, or once a year or at least once in your lifetime.” (Sunan Abu Dawud, Hadith 1297)

We can ask God to keep intact the habit of performing good deeds and asking for forgiveness of our sins, no matter how small they may be. A small word ‘Astaghfar’ or ‘Allahumaghfirli’ with a tear or two of repentance is required and our Allah is ready to forgive all our sins. Considering the association of Quran with the twenty seventh night, the revelation of which was completed on that night, we can read it as much as possible on that night. Our country Pakistan, since came into being on this holy night, we can pray for its peace, its prosperity and its respectable image. We can perform nawafil of thankfulness for all the blessings we have, and nawafil of Haajat, for what we need, for God Himself loves it when his followers ask Him to grant something.We can do all of this in the maximum way possible, so that we may not regret once the month of blessings has gone.

Farewell, Ramzan.