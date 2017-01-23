Karachi : As many as three people including a woman were injured in different firing incidents in different areas of Karachi.

Sources said that in the limits of Shah Latif police station, 22 years old Adnan Pervaiz and 25 years old Bilal sustained serious injuries as a result of firing, near Khalid Abbas medical hospital, that were rushed to nearby Jinnah hospital for first aid.

Both injured were close relatives and they were targeted over an old enmity.

Similarly, a woman, Zahra, 18, was injured with stray bullet .

Resultantly she sustained serious injury and was shifted to civil hospital for first aid.