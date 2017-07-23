TV One aired the second episode of its mystery series Dhund on July 23, 2017. The episode is very important as far as the mystery of the stock character Maria is concerned, whom we left in the previous episode with an unsolved case of her lost husband and son. This episode reveals an important aspect of her husband Imran’s life, that of his being into a woman named Arjumand residing in Lahore, for meeting whom he used to make frequent visits to the city. However, Maria is ignoring this and even hiding it from the investigator Uzair, for her real concern is her son Fawad.

The simultaneously running story in this episode is not dangling along, but is intelligently connected with Maria’s story in the way that Sania Saeed, whose daughter Haniya claims that she feels the presence of her dead father, was an office colleague of Imran, from whom Uzair is found asking certain questions in the start of the episode.

While in the previous episode, we had a restless ghost because it has committed suicide, this episode talks about a ghost who is not as restless as Raunaq Aara, but is concerned about his daughter Haniya whom he dearly loved and with whom he used to spend more time than her mother. Why is he so much concerned about her? Why does he have to look after her even after his death? Why is it that his presence is felt by the daughter only, and not by his wife? These questions have been dealt with in a psychological as well as a religious manner.

When Haniya says the following words: ‘Mera ghar pe kon intizar karta tha? Aap ya woh? Poore ghar ko kis ne sambhala hua tha? Aap ne yah abu ne?.........................phool bhi abu laate the. Cake bhi abul aate the’ we realise that the girl was neglected by her mother, but the father and daughter were so much attached to each other that it has become impossible for the daughter to forget him, and that is the reason why she feels his presence and believes that he is still with her. This causes us to ponder upon another point. We know from Haniya’s conversations with her mother that Sania Saeed has been a rational, more of a materialistic woman rather than someone whose relations are based on emotions solely. On the other hand, Haniya’s relation with her father has been full of emotionality, with no element of money involved. This inclines us to think whether they are the sensitive people only who tie themselves in so strong a bond with others that they feel their presence also after their demise, but can they be seen by materialistic people as well who believe in reason and logic? This clash between logic and emotion is a very old, unending debate touched once again in Dhund.

While we are stimulated to probe into the psyche of a girl emotionally attached to her father, we are also informed about a religious belief related to ghosts in the Pakistani society. A friend of Haniya mentions to her a belief of her grandmother, according to which ghosts of dead people stay on earth for 40 days. This dialogue of the play is unavoidable, for it has religious connotations attached to it. Assembling together and praying for the forgiveness of the deceased’s sins on the 40th day after his or her death is a very common act performed among Pakistanis. The question is whether it is the psychological reason or the religious belief that makes Haniya feel her father’s presence. On the other hand, the real presence of the father in the restaurant where his daughter is sitting with her friend, and his conversation with Maria render it a mystery again, letting it remain an intriguing aspect of the play. Our reason fails us here, and we are thrown into the mysterious pit of the story again.

The psychological aspect re-affirms itself in two ways. One is in the end when we get to know that it was Sania Saeed who was collecting all the letters from under the pillow which Haniya was apparently sending to her father’s ghost. It was she who would open them up, read the complaints her daughter had from her and then try to solve them. When we see her having collected them in a box, and the fact that Haniya is imagining that her father is addressing her while the last sheet of paper is blank, we not only deduce that her emotional attachment with her father had made her imagination run wild, but also see that the element of mystery maintained throughout the play is given a realistic touch by the time the story comes to its conclusion. The second way in which we guess that it might be a hallucination is when Haniya says to her friend: ‘Kyunke mein ne raat ko ‘Conjuring’ dekhi thi………… Mujhe us film ka aik aik scene yaad hai.’

This is another important matter highlighted in the play. In what way can horror films affect a puerile mind? The Conjuring is a modern horror film of English language highly popular among the youngsters. The director of the film is an established director of horror films including Insidious, Sinister, Paranormal Activity and the recently released Anabelle. It’s interesting how the idea that such movies have a huge influence on us has been incorporated in a play that talks about people encountering supernatural beings. What we can learn from this is that it is not only the indecent or adult movies for which we need to keep a check on the children, but it is equally important to see how horror films affect them and whether they are suitable for their immature minds or not.

The second problem hinted at in this episode is that related to the lives of artists in Pakistan. Art and its admirers have always been subjects of criticism in our society, and this is what the writer addresses in a fight between the mother and daughter, making us realise again where we stand as critics of art. We get to know that Haniya’s father was a painter, the probable reason why he and his wife were not on good terms because he could not earn well as an artist. It is not Sania Saeed who is to be blamed only, but the dialogue ‘lekin jab bhi unki paintings biktee theen, woh poore paise apko de diya karte thay!’ stimulates us to point a finger at our own selves and ask this from ourselves that what are we doing to our artists? We, who lack aesthetic sense as a society, are not only spreading dryness around ourselves, but are becoming a significant reason for the bad matrimonial lives of creative people. Art being a product of a sensitive mind has been defended through the fact that Haniya is more attached to her father who is a painter and who is not well-off instead of her mother whose inclination is more towards earning money rather than appreciating the art of her husband.

The character of Nasreen played by Zahida Batool kept presenting comic reliefs to us in this episode amidst the dark and mysterious aura. For instance, in one of the scenes while she is singing a Punjabi song to herself, she hears someone humming along with her. Later on, when Sattar (Zeeshan Liaqat) makes his appearance from behind the sofa, she starts yelling like a hag and runs after him. At another point, she shows an offhand attitude towards her husband’s love affair. Even these comic reliefs were subtly pointing at some important issues which we daily come across but choose to ignore. It is a known fact that our maids live a painful and miserable life. As Pakistanis, almost every maid we encounter has a husband who either beats his wife, or is a drunkard or a gambler.

‘Acha hai jee! Kameene ka dehaan idhar udhar laga rahe. Mein tou kehti hoon shadi kar ke dafa hojaa ye humaare ghar se!’ This statement of Nasreen seems humourous if superficially looked at, but in reality, it is the dark side of the lives of all those maids who have grown so accustomed to their husbands’ attitudes that it does not matter to them anymore what they do and where they go.

These were some important issues which I believe were highlighted in this episode and needed to be looked into. The end of the episode, however, left us with two important characters who will be further revealed in the coming episodes. One is the ghost of Nini, a dead school girl with a red ribbon in her hair, who is asking Maria for help and one who addresses Maria in the presence of Nana Syed. Nini’s face is all bruised, and according to her, her mother, surprisingly Arjumand, is longing for her. The bruised face makes us curious as to what resulted in Nini’s death. The suggestion is that it was a brutal death.

What will Maria do? Will she help the child in order to gain her own son, or will she let another curse fall upon her like that of Waqas? What is Nini’s role in the affair of her mother and Maria’s husband?

The second important character is that of Arjumand (Angeline Malik) who was introduced in the start of the episode through her name only as being the woman in whom Maria’s husband was interested. She makes her appearance at the end of the episode, making us wonder what secrets she has to reveal, and also piques our curiosity regarding where Imran where is. If Arjumand, the woman he used to visit in Lahore is in Karachi, then where is he himself?

Lastly, there were a lot of aesthetically pleasing elements in the story, for which the director must not go unpraised. The tinkling of the wind chimes as a symbol of the father’s presence, especially on her birthday night was the most beautiful aspect of the play. How it was made to tinkle on its own is all the director’s art. The other pleasing element was the sudden appearance of the blue balloons on the beach of which Haniya catches hold, and gleefully runs with them. Lathe di chaadar is an important folk song of the Pakistani culture which was last time celebrated in Munir Qureshi’s classical drama serial Sona Chandi.

One shortcoming, however, was the not-very-fine accent of Urdu language of the father’s ghost, especially in the last scene when Haniya is imagining reading his response through the letter. Although the lines were few, but they could have been made worth memorising had they been enunciated in a more careful manner.

On the whole, this episode was the best dramatic piece as far as the creativity and the handling of so many subjects are concerned. Where the writer has been tactfully handling his dispersed ideas, the director is making full use of his abilities to convey all those thoughts in the best understandable manner.