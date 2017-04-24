When I was a child I wanted to be a doctor like every girl child on the block in the early 90s. I am not exactly sure if I actually wanted to be one or like the robotic questions and answers my mother made me cram this too. I have no idea. I was too young at the time.

In Grade 3 when I and my fellow screaming children were exposed to studying History the first lesson I remember was ‘An Introduction to History’. Pardon my cramming or my mother’s making-to-cram-every-available-written-piece skills here. I do not exactly remember the definition of history today. But I do remember taking my History textbook to the toilet as well. Despite being done with extinguishing my bowel fires, I would keep turning the pages of my history book. Like a simple pendulum, I kept coming back to the same page. That page now felt hard because of being placed on the wet wash basin and then drying out. The page never felt smooth and straight. I could feel some ripples. In the mornings sunlight filtered through a steel gauze protected ventilator. The gold made patterns on my book and that page too. I felt exalted and so did that page of my beloved I would never want to be separated from. Many times I felt little ants pinching my little feet because of sitting on the bath seat for long. I would curl my toes. The ants didn't enjoy and left.

Do you wonder what this page was about? No? Oh please do… I barely breathe in this air-conditioner deprived room and yet I invested many words to give birth to your interest. Please ask. Thanks! So where was I?

My holy page exalted above the moon showed a picture of a brown haired man peeping into a deep trench. Some glimpses of bone could also be seen. The whole picture was water-painted brown except the bones and the man’s pants. And pardon my memory for there were some roughly painted green trees too. My heart hurled fast into my stomach every time I saw the picture on my sacred page. My teacher, mother and the book suggested the man was an archaeologist: a name that sounded cooler than doctor. At the age of 8 my passion turned its back. I now wanted to be an archaeologist.

Days passed. Months sank into years. I kept reading new books, a little less holy. I stopped taking those books to the washroom. My future also kept swinging from Medicine to Fine Art, Civil Engineering to Historical Research and Interior to Fashion Design. I kept forgetting every gone faith. Days were passing. Months were sinking into years.

Sadly or gladly I got into a university I could never relate to. Except for the thick shady trees that lined the concrete linear paths, I was mostly lost. Not in the trees but the linearity of paths, I was used to winding streets. Archaeology had slipped into Architecture. The former one being less holy – goes without saying. While drafting the minutest details of a cushion’s print in the lobby of a hundred-bed hospital the nights seemed short. Days were embedded with marking the graphical details of the relics whose architects were not left with their bones any more. These years did not sink. They drowned instead.

I barely dared to practice my sweat of five years and ended up working in a children/sunshine-filled school instead. Now count another three years. I was making my own money and spending it like no other tomorrow feeling blissful of the independence and clothes this money brought. I would go to the best stores for my apparently effortless Bohemian attire. There was seldom a slip-away from the regular facial massaging regime; not just the face but the ego too. My hair always remained set in the places where those could whirl as the need to impress might arose. My weekends were mostly lined with visits to the coffee places my friends loved to smoke at. I had money of my own; money that earned freedom and happiness. To have more of it I needed more money. For more money I needed more work.

Contrary to my previous five years that drowned these three years flew.

Life had something more to offer or replace life with society; a society that wasn't happy seeing a young woman flying from flower to flower in the name of money of her own. These years had to sink into some countless years yet to come. I was bonded. The thought of losing money of my own shook me deep down.

We made/make a fairy-tale couple dazzling the events with the finest twinkle in our eyes. He married a woman who possessed the keys of his happiness forever. I married a man who was a handsome dream of any woman. I had the brains. He had brains and a sparkling future both. For love I quit my three years! I had to.

The beginning of the coming countless years wasn't an easy task. I would stand flustered in the quest of my own being. I felt like getting lost in a land of strangers and a sky of unseen demons. Every day seemed a new battle; a new quest to find my own being. From everything being perfectly placed, something lacked. It was me!

Being a fighter since I was born, giving up was never my part of game. I began to find new horizons. Writing came naturally. Talking of a Utopian dream, I was struggling to find myself but talking of my Pakistani dream I also wanted to have some money of my own; the money that promised freedom and happiness.

That afternoon when my maids were busy pulling each other’s legs while roaming in a sweat smelling living room mopping its floor, I heard a bell. It rang outside. But something rang inside me too. I had to run faster than what the breath could catch. With his sticky hair and smudged uniform, the postman delivered me an envelope. With shivering hands and pounding heart I opened it slowly in an attempt not to damage the holy piece of paper inside. It was a pay cheque worth almost a hundredth of what my handsome husband potentially earned, almost a fiftieth or less of what I received from him in the name of going out with friends, almost fiftieth of what my husband spent aimlessly on just a road trip to mountains, almost tenth of joras that I now bought even without seeing the price tag, almost equal to half the money of what I would spend on an evening out with my people… It was still precious. It was my own.

It was sacred. After respectfully placing it in my side table’s upper drawer I came to see it more often than usual. I dared not to take it to the washroom and place it on the wet wash basin’s marble slab. It was more sacred than my old History book’s page, the one with a picture of an archaeologist peeping into a trench showing brilliant white bones of some ancient maidens who once danced in the valleys. It was not just sacred, it was precious.

I can sleep in peace every night I see it resting above all the belongings in the upper drawer of my side table. I sleep tight and sound.