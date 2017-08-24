The happiness of being surrounded by people is not everlasting. Having friends, family members or lovers around you is like holding a dry rose in the palm, which even a slight touch can crush into pieces forever. It is like holding a necklace of pearls in hand made out of weak thread. One careless slip and the necklace will fall on the floor, causing the pearls to scatter here and there; down the stairs, under the sofas or in inaccessible corners. The slip can be of tongue, causing us to say something intolerable for the person before us or vice versa. The slip can be of a day into another day, on which someone might not be ready like always to cater to our demands, the puerility of which he or she never seemed to realize before, which comes to us as an unpleasant surprise. The slip can also be of a week into another week, of a month into another month, of a year into another year, making us realize that life is not the same anymore. Practicality enters. Professionalism demands a different temperament. Thought processes and mindsets change with time.

Mornings do not seem balmy. Evenings do not seem comforting enough to share griefs with a partner. Nights do not seem like a hurdle anymore in the rising of another sun so that we may send a ‘good morning’ text to the person on the other side. Every feeling goes through a change.

We stop associating seasons and weathers with the person we have parted from, and this is the time when we start to see the elements of nature not as a romantic background, but for themselves and as they are. When we walk on the dry autumn leaves, we do not imagine someone strolling with us on an evening like that. The evening seems to be solely ours without the share of anyone else in it. It seems to be our only partner, our only friend, our only listener. In the brownish golden leaves, we find a strange sort of comfort. Misty nights do not make us think of two mugs of coffee, but the fog seems like a mother who is wrapping puffy blankets around us. We do not send good morning texts to another person while lying in our bed but greet the sun ourselves while walking on the terrace, welcoming its golden rays accompanied by a soft, cool wind. The flowers of spring are not thought of as a gift ready to be sent to someone, but it seems as if the colours have been created by God for us only.

It is when all of this happens, and we are left all alone that we realize why mystics say that Ishq-e-Mijaazi (worldly love) is a step towards Ishq-e-Haqiqi (divine love). When every worldly relation ends and when nature is the only thing left for us, we start to feel the presence of God, and the need for God to be present as well. When we are told by human beings that our wishes are infantile and cannot be always fulfilled, when we are given conditions for being loved such as losing weight or toning our muscles, we realize that God is someone who does not demand any such thing. He is always there for us whenever we may need Him, and does not look at our appearances but looks inside us to see how much love we have for Him. There are no ego problems for God. There is no strictness of time for talking to Him. Our infantile attitude of demanding love and attention all the time is what God can understand as well as manage.

It is as this point that we realize why mystics listen closely to nature; saints with no worldly relation, Allah walay abandoned by all. When we are all alone and spend our days and nights observing the elements of nature, we start seeing God through them. We ponder on the fact that while there exist so many things that won’t walk away from us, we kept running after human beings who were not always there for us.

It is a known fact by now that every worldly relation has to come to an end. Be it due to death, due to a row or due to the cruelties of time, partners are bound to be separated. This never ending cycle of people being rendered asunder makes us learn that there is someone demanding to be loved and promising never to abandon us, and that must be some perfect, divine being. There can be someone with whom a relation would never come to an end. That is God, making us realize at every step in our lives that our every worldly lover has to leave us, and so we may better start loving an ever-lasting entity.