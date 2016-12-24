Every day for a while our near perfect lives are interrupted online by graphic images of destruction in Aleppo, that shame humanity and remind us of the devastating pain that someone is going through at that perfect moment somewhere else. We pause, feel sorry for a while then forward it to someone else or hit the like, sad or angry button and move on to the next juicy bit on our news feed.

As long as that imperfection was not in our own lives, as long as it was someone else miles away who was going through hell, our sympathies don’t last more than just a lingering moment of afterthought and we quietly transmit a message of assurance to our intermittently sorrowful heart that there is nothing I can do and transcend into our own merry lives.

I wonder who coined the phrase “There is nothing I can do.” This phrase is an excuse for our selfishness and indolence. What I can do is always there, we just want to turn a blind eye and creep inside the comfort blanket of indifference. I having been doing the same thing lately, “What can I do?” I certainly can’t make peace in a war torn conflict zone where humanity, sanity and life is mutilated, disfigured and humiliated every day. Yeah I can’t. I can only feel sorry and move on. And till this day I continued to do exactly that until I received that message.

Memories are strange things, like sea shells on the shore they tend to hold on after the tide has gone down. I have held on to a great many but somewhere down the road I forgot the most important one. My Dad always and always insisted on one thing… prayers. If he would have had the chance to speak one last time it would have been, “pray, pray when you mourn, pray when you rejoice, pray in times difficult or when you cannot do anything about something.” There used to be times when I prayed with that belief that radiated in my Dad, and yes my prayers got answered but then in the hectic humdrum of everyday life I forgot to stroll on shore after the tide, and the sea shells just kept waiting.

Yesterday a very dear sister forwarded me a prayer for Aleppo which implored to pray passionately for the fateful city in this time of catastrophe as a Sunnah of our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Then it started to come back to me …. what I can do! What I should have done. I laid down my prayer mat and prayed for Aleppo, for every wound on it’s shattered soul, for every strike on it’s resilient heart and for every drop of blood that seeped through it’s soil.

Prayers are never in vain. I am praying for Aleppo. This is something I can do, the question is are they enough?