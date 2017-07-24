History manifests that no super power is everlasting and it is also evident from the past that every established power asserted its influence to thwart every rising power by deadliest modus operandi, that is, Cold War, regime change and proxies.

The rise of multiple powers is a testimony to the fact that no world order is eternal. Rising powers are inextricably intertwined with the economic, political and military power.

Currently, there are a lot of hotspots in the world with the tensions simmering - from the Middle East to the Gulf States, South Asia to South East Asia and even in developed regions of Europe and America.

The vicious wind of extremism, nationalism, ethnic conflict, demagoguery and terrorism is engulfing the world. As a matter of fact, there is a perpetual grapple for controlling the limited resources of the world and for exerting one's hegemony. Therefore, great games are played by the so-called great powers. The present era which is marked by the rise of several new regional powers is coupled with many volatile fronts on the globe.

Political trends are changing; the proponents and founders of liberal democracy are finding their way out of open border policy; US ban on immigration and building of a wall on its southern border are recent examples. The rise of nationalism is engulfing the developed and developing regions of the world which are mainly because of two reasons; one is the rapid automation of jobs which is chiefly targeting blue colour and less intelligence savvy jobs and secondly the transnational terrorism.

Demagogues are winning the support of the masses with their populist notions. However, French elections have altered the trend somewhat by bringing the centrist Emmanuel Macron in power. This shows that there still seems ray of hope for the proponents of liberal democracy.

Recently ignited crisis in Qatar triggered after Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia which has caused mayhem in the Persian Gulf. Qatar has been accused of funding Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood - regarded as terrorist organisations by several countries and international organisations. These groups are in war with Israel against her illegal settlements in Palestine. However, at the same time, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Israel are on the same page about these groups. While on the other side, Qatar was developing diplomatic ties with Iran, the arch-rival of Saudi Arabia.

Apart from this, the Saudi led airstrikes in Yemen have caused havoc in the war-ravaged country. The war between Saudi and Houthi rebels who are allegedly supported by Iran led to the deaths of 7,600 people last year. Furthermore, the turmoil in the embattled country has created famine and pushed seven million people towards starvation. Nevertheless, UN clamors of abstention from aggression remain disregarded. The resolutions passed by the UN seem to consider Houthi rebels the only reason of mayhem in the region.

Moreover, a bloody feud has ravaged the Middle East. Syria has been the tug of war between US and Russia. According to Syrian Observatory for Human rights, the civil war in Syria led to the killing of 324,342 people in last six years. However, some estimated exoduses have reached 11 million according to UNCHR. UN has suggested in several reports about the massive war crimes committed by belligerents and it needs to be stopped immediately but no satisfactory action has been taken yet.

On the other side, there are simmering tensions over the South China Sea. As China has established control over Sprightly, Paracel and Scarborough Shoals islands that are also claimed by her 12 neighbour countries.

The US sells them weapons to get rising China thwarted by her allies. Ceaseless skirmishes and sabre-rattling by both the powers make the war cloud looming over the region.

In fact, US interests are served by two ways: disturbing Chinese trade route which would ultimately hinder Beijing's economic progress and by selling her allies expensive weapons.

Those who sell arms for living, peace would be a bad option for business. There would not be peace in the world until we have a selective definition of terrorism, for instance, terrorists for one country are the freedom fighters for the other. Similarly, we cannot liberate ourselves from the menace of extremism if there would be a biased approach towards a criminal such as a bearded man is termed a terrorist if he is Muslim but that's not the case when the same crime is committed by a clean-shaved white person; he is regarded as a mentally retarded person.

Law regulatory authorities and media must adopt an unbiased approach towards offenders regardless of their ethnicity and religion otherwise the presence of international law and institutions would serve no purpose.