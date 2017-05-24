"The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality. The last is to say thank you. In between, the leader is a servant."- Max de Pree.

A lot has been going on with CM Shehbaz since the week-long China visit of the Pakistani delegation began. He knows the reality and is in the servant mode for now; thank you will follow for sure. It must be recorded that in his meeting with Huaneng Group and Ruyi Group, the Punjab chief minister’s efforts were appreciated by the meeting group in these words, "It is the efforts and support of chief minister that we have achieved significant results from 1,320MW Sahiwal power plant."

The chairman shared his experience of working under pressure because of the tight deadlines and schedules of CM Shehbaz, who shared a past incident when he went to Russia with his father for their personal business project. He recalled that his father got a project delivered in just four months instead of 16 months (the agreed project completion time). Looks like Mr Shehbaz learned some valuable life lessons in the company of his father and still remembers them. Take notes, youngsters!

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a breakfast meeting (as business-like as it may sound) with officials from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. He led the Pakistani delegation comprising the industries minister, secretary, P&D chairman along with other officials of the Punjab government. He also held a meeting with EXIM Bank of China President Mr Liu Liange at the EXIM HQ where he ensured that all projects were being completed with utmost transparency. He also presented a booklet of latest projects being implemented in Punjab in energy and infrastructure and looked very happy doing so.

Later, Government Concessional Loan Agreement on Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1) was also signed. What is remote sensing? Remote sensing is the science of obtaining information about objects or areas from a distance, typically from aircraft or satellites, says Google. Sounds exciting!

Mr Shehbaz also held a meeting with China Railway (CR) and NORINCO (joint venture which is responsible for Electric and Mechanical components of Orange Line Metro Train) and a separate meeting with Sino Steel and addressed them about the indigenous and integrated mining and steel production business at Chiniot in Punjab.

Other than these, he held a meeting with the Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) – CIECE. The company holds expertise in solar energy. He said that he would be happy to have the company in Lahore if they are interested in any other area of investment. CM also held separate meetings with President Mr Gu Shu of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, leading Chinese Economist Professor Justin Yifu Lin and with Mr Jin Liquin, the president of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) where he also pitched a couple of proposals for investment opportunities. Later, the chief minister addressed investors at the Pakistan embassy and asked them to participate in bidding processes. He assured them that the selection process would be transparent.

CM Shehbaz' interview to CCTV News at the Pakistani embassy gives us some more idea into the importance of his presence in China. All this handled in one single day; let’s learn a lesson or two. Convinced to the core, one may say, there is definitely more to this man than we know. Undeniably, he always has a tight schedule; home or abroad and we are all well acquainted with this fact.

Evidently, the Chinese leadership and investors have put their trust in the leadership of CM Shehbaz who has become a symbol of welcoming diversity and experimentation. In a capitalist world, investments and ventures are always a happy moment even if you don’t like the idea of capitalism - it’s almost everywhere! With international investments already coming through, employment opportunities are likely to increase in the country which will give a boost to the living standards of a common man.