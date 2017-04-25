Unheard, buried in

they told her she had sinned

The sin of being a girl

Unheard she was

from her first cry

Unheard she was

for her voice was croaked

and her tears ran dry

She dream't as a child

No inhibitions

No chains

She was free and wild

But she was tamed

tortured or honed

By norms and rules

sticks and stones



Samia Shahid 28, killed for honor by ex-husband with the family’s involvement for changing sect

She forgot to speak

sing, laugh and weep

No dreams no expressions

It was like an abortion

Abortion of the self!

Of the reasoning and ability

Of reckoning

Of liberty

Now she was absolved of her sin

unheard, buried in

Every now and then

her heart would flutter for the light

Every now and then

her voice would quiver to express her plight

Unheard, buried in

still locked up in a ditch within

She yearned to love

she yearned to learn

to fly untethered

to walk unhindered.

Often would she peer out from the crevices within

for a glimpse of the ground above

the green grass, the blue sky

the birds that flutter by



Hina Shahnawaz, a financially strong and independent woman who supported her family was killed by her relatives for being independent and working

Unheard, buried in

dreaming from the pit within.

She noticed it all

the dark of the night

the glinting stars

the waning and waxing of the moon

and again the morning light

Unheard, buried in

hoping from the heart locked in

The shifting sands

the changing tide

gave her hope

gave her strength to rise



Irum Saeed became an acid burn victim at the age of 18, when she refused a boy’s proposal for marriage and he threw acid on her

Unheard, buried in

rising from the ashes within

Blue bruises

swollen eyes

she suffered enough

now she wont compromise

Unheard, buried in

struggling to change from within

She mustered the courage to step out

it was indeed a new world

but it was the Man's world

unheard but striving on

she was afraid

she was lost

she was stepped on

she was crumpled upon



Qandeel Baloch 26, killed for honor for misbehaving and being bold

Unheard, drowning again

She missed her pit underground

It seemed like a sanctuary now

Maybe they were right

Maybe she did wrong to step outside

Unheard, burrowing in

finding sanctuary in the ground within

It was wrong to dwell on hope she thought

It was wrong to learn and fight

This is my world she thought

underground without light.