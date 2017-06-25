Mehreen Jabbar, Mohammad Ahmad and Marina Khan have a history stretching over two decades of working with each other and for each other. While Marina Khan has worked in Mohammad Ahmad’s famous drama serial Tum Se Kehna Tha, she has also directed a number of his scripts including Tum Hi Tou Ho, Aazar Ki Ayegi Baraat and Tum.

Mehreen Jabbar has not only directed Mohammad Ahmad’s films, telefilms and drama serials like Ramchand Pakistani, Lala Begum, Coke Kahani, Kahaniyaan and Ghoonghat but has also chosen him often as an actor in her famous plays like Mata-e-Jaan, Doraha and Daam. Similarly, she has also given graceful roles to Marina Khan in her telefilms, Faraar and Abba, Amma Aur Ali, her serial Jackson Heights and her recently directed film Lala Begum, also written by Mohammad Ahmad.

This time, the trio is bringing something special for the occasion of Eid. Hum Chale Aaye is a telefilm slated for release on Eidul Fitr, penned down by Mohammad Ahmad and directed by Mehreen Jabbar. Its cast includes mature, senior actors like Arjumand Azhar, Hina Dilpazeer, Khalid Nizami, Marina Khan and Mohammad Ahmad himself, and young, popular actors like Madiha Imam, Furqan Qureshi and Ahmad Zaib.

Mehreen Jabbar fans - who have often seen her work with Ahmad Zaib, Mohammad Ahmad, Khalid Nizami and Marina Khan - are excited to see how the project will turn out with Mehreen casting Hina Dilpazeer, Furqan Qureshi and Madiha Imam for the first time.

As always, Syed Mohammad Ahmad will be presenting a beautiful, light comedy play with happy-go-lucky characters integrated into a family, keeping in view the fact that the occasion of Eid among Pakistanis is all about love and togetherness. The title suggests the attitude of Pakistani families who in love of their members and in frankness with them, keep visiting their homes off and on, even without informing at times.

Mehreen Jabbar, who has not only produced famous serious drama serials but has recently tried her hands on comedy as well, has gained the confidence of her fans in both the areas. Her fans are now looking forward to this project as well, one reason for the excitement also being that it casts Marina Khan, who is everyone’s favourite ever-since the times of Dhoop Kinare and Tanhaiyaan, and whom every Pakistani is always anxious to see on screen.

Let’s hope that this play too, turns out to be successful like every other work of the M’s trio, and that it succeeds in fulfilling the expectations people keep from greats like Hina Dilpazeer, Arjumand Azhar, Mohammad Ahmad, Marina Khan, Khalid Nizami and the director Mehreen Jabbar.