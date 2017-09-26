NAB has finally rolled up its sleeves to trial the Sharif. Nawaz, contrary to what his political rivals and some analysts have expected and predicted came back and appeared before the court. Many termed Nawaz’s unexpected appearance before the NAB court the success of democracy and a remarkable example of the rule of law.

Nawaz’s political enemies are, however, taking credit of compelling a corrupt to appear before the court. Imran Khan, the champion of Panamagate case, believes it to be his greatest victory of the day.

There is no ultimate truth in either of these assertions. In politics, we generally and widely believe, there are only political truths and political lies. There is nothing permanent or certain, and objectively true. Uncertainty, intractability and unpredictability define politics - truths and lies - make politicians. This is not true only about the post-truth world. Politics has generally been a tough, if not always dirty, business throughout the history of humankind.

Nobody can give a final word as to what will happen next in a country like Pakistan. Nobody knows who will go out and who will get to sustain, and very importantly, by whom: establishment or people of Pakistan? There is nothing bad if Nawaz and his family are trialed and punished for being guilty and what Imran Khan alleges them to be corrupt. Also, nothing should get changed so fundamentally if Imran Khan is disqualified by the Supreme Court.

Individuals always matter in the life of nations but institutions matter more. And the people matter the most. So are, or should be, the laws made by the representatives of the people.

Just a few days ago, Imran Khan made his new and this time very surprising demand on a time when his party has lost a by-election in Lahore. Imran Khan wants early elections and urges PM Abbasi to seek fresh mandate.

Imran Khan has played a vital role in shaping our ongoing political discourse and brought fresh air to make and re-make hopes, passions and compassions of the youth. His struggle to make Pakistan great, his unflinching commitment to make our youth productive and his hard-work to facilitate the poor cancer patients of Pakistan make him worthy of appreciation and acknowledgment. But despite these good deeds his political frustration can’t be ignored essentially for the sake of democracy in Pakistan.

Khan (I have termed him a frustrated Khan in my previous articles) is desiring to hold early elections even without properly comprehending the ongoing political trends in Pakistan. PTI can’t win elections at the moment. It just can’t. The reason behind PTI’s defeat would be neither in establishment nor would they lie in the form of PML-N. PTI can’t win elections for its internal disorganization, political disharmony and a dire lack of homework.

Elections are won when voters come and vote for you. It’s not like setting a trend on Twitter or getting more than 30K likes on Facebook. Politics of ballets is a far more complex phenomena than spreading a photo or a video on social media among the urban educated middle-class of Islamabad and Lahore.

Moreover, now Khan is being political narcissist. He wants his own version of patriotism, democracy and education to be followed and implemented across the country without any disturbing questions. His followers and lovers obey him. He then praises his tigers.

But people who have sound minds and courage to question are not comfortable with Imran’s latest plan to hold fresh elections and disrupt the system.

Democracy as a system of governance evolves, it just does not grow up in a year or so. Democratic attitudes make up a true democracy and it takes time. By democratic attitude I mean a very simple point; behave gracefully if you have to sit on opposition benches.

Imran Khan needs to be told that our institutions are working now. Our Supreme Court is up. The Army is committed to guard democracy in the country. NAB has just started walking. Interestingly, our new PM has activated our long-frozen foreign office as well.

Khan should wait for his turn and see the process of democratisation and contribute his positive part in the process. The continuity is the primary ingredient to establish a true democracy in any society. Let’s ensure the indispensable continuity, Khan!