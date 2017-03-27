The posting of blasphemous content on social media in Pakistan has created a difficult situation for the government of Pakistan and the masses as well. Pakistan inherited blasphemy laws when it came into existence after the Partition of India in 1947. The offences relating to religion were first codified by India's British rulers in 1860, and were expanded in 1927. A number of clauses were added in these laws between 1980 and 1986. These carry a potential death sentence for anyone who insults Islam. These amendments were added by General Zia Ul Haq, he was the military dictator at that time. He wanted to Islamize them and also legally to separate the Ahmadi community, declared non-Muslim in 1974, from the main body of Pakistan's overwhelmingly Muslim population. The law enacted by the British had made it a crime to disturb a religious assembly, trespass on burial grounds, insult religious beliefs and intentionally destroy or defile a place or an object of worship. Critics say the blasphemy laws, since the add-ons during the Zia regime, have been used to persecute minority faiths and unfairly target minorities. When these laws were created, the derogatory remarks against Islamic personages was made an offence, carrying a maximum punishment of three years in jail. In 1982, another clause prescribed life imprisonment for willful desecration of the Holy Quran. But, in 1986, the penalty of death or life imprisonment was recommended through a separate clause to punish blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the government to remove all the blasphemous content from the social media and investigate who is behind it. The Interior Minister quickly responded and said they may block social media sites in Pakistan. The Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif voiced his support for a wide-ranging crackdown on blasphemous content on social media. According to a statement he described blasphemy as an "unpardonable offence". Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar reiterated Pakistan's determination to tackle the issue, saying he would take "any steps necessary" to make sure Pakistan's message got across. He said he had asked officials to liaise with the FIA in the U.S and with social media platforms on a daily basis. According to Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan they are contacting Facebook and other social media service providers and he will request to them share all information about the people behind this blasphemous content with Pakistan. Today the Interior Secretary said that 85% of the sacrilegious content has been blocked by Facebook.

There has been little official description of what blasphemous content has been found online so far. But some critics say that this latest move is simply a way of cracking down on dissent.

Couple of months ago, five liberal bloggers and activists went missing. They had also been accused of blasphemy on social media. It is a very serious allegation in the deeply conservative nation, which can make those accused of it a target of public anger. Pakistan has often blocked access to pornographic sites and sites with anti-Islamic content. In 2010 a Pakistani court blocked Facebook over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

Facebook has not yet officially commented on the situation, even though the Interior Ministry has said that the social media website is cooperating and blocking the content. Government should run appropriate campaign over blasphemy laws and educate the people about freedom of expression. On the other side all social media service providers should understand the situation in Pakistan and help the government and common masses over it. According to Article 19 and 19 (A) of the Constitution of Pakistan the citizens have a right to express themselves freely, but there are certain areas like religion security and relation with friendly countries that may be subjected to certain restrictions.