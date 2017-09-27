A brainchild of Mercy Corps, which happens to be one of the partners of national TB control programme, Siyana Sultan is a Punjabi cartoon character, clad in a blue shalwar kameez who resides in a village. Siyana Sultan is a new addition to the tradition of creating enlightened cartoon characters whose motive is to instruct, such as Uncle Sargam by Farooq Qaiser and Gogi by Nigar Nazar.

Socially responsible and living in a realistic and identifiable world, Siyan Sultan instructs people regarding the widespread disease Tuberculosis. He has been crafted using the ‘expert patient’ framework, for it is a common attitude among Pakistanis that they rely more on the advices and opinions of closed ones such as friends, relatives or neighbours instead of a person specialised in a certain area. Moreover, self-medication is prevalent at large, as a result of which cough and fever are treated in an off-hand manner without considering that both of them are the symptoms of TB. Sultan is a character who has remained a patient of TB in the past. Having fought against it and successfully recovering from it, he gains the position of an authentic source for gaining information on the disease, especially for his fellow villagers who avoid visiting doctors. Similarly, he can notice the symptoms like cough, fever, loss of weight and discern to what extent they have grown contagious for the person before him.

However, it cannot be said that Sultan himself becomes a conceited authority who stops people from visiting doctors, but advises his neighbours to start a proper medicinal course and forbids them from drug resistance. ‘Drug Resistance’ is a very important matter which needs to be highlighted. People in this part of the world not only stop taking medicines because their side-effects hurt them, but abandon the course midway when they start to recover. An episode of this cartoon series states this important fact that leaving the course on observing recovery results in fatal relapse. A neighbour of Sultan named Bashir stops taking medicine owing to shivering and stomach-ache, as a result of which he is lightly rebuked by Sultan who informs him regarding the inevitable side-effects of TB medicine such as nausea, loss of appetite and stomach-aches. The same episode subtly hints at the pre-conceived notions related to genders, for Bashir believes that his wife’s duty is to look after the house only and she cannot take him to the doctor. Siyana Sultan makes Bashir drop this conventional idea and instructs his wife to take her husband to the doctor and follow what the doctor has to say regarding the disease. Thus, this cartoon series points at traditional gender roles as well and propagates the idea of mutual understanding and care which can play an important role in treating people of diseases.

Another episode of Siyana Sultan talks about the society’s attitude towards people who unfortunately are smitten by Tuberculosis and are made to feel sorry about it. Bashir is insulted in a gathering and no child is allowed to go near him. Sultan discourages this mortifying attitude and uses the ‘unlearning’ tool of Alvin Toffler to make the people drop their misconceptions regarding the disease and uses the ‘relearning’ tool of the same writer to enhance their knowledge by telling that it is not by shaking hands or being in close contact that the disease spreads. Its spreading can be avoided if the patient makes habitual use of a handkerchief and instead of spitting here and there, keeps a bin for himself or himself. This episode, besides teaching that the disease can be treated by protein intake and washing the used handkerchiefs with boiled water, also asks people to stop ridiculing Tuberculosis patients, for it is not the smitten person who is bad, but the disease.

Siyana Sultan is a carefully and intelligently created cartoon series, the Punjabi language of which makes it understandable for the majority of country’s population. The realistic element has been attached to it by setting the series in a village and making the cartoons wear clothes belonging to their very own culture. Using a backward area helps in educating the part of population to which awareness regarding this contagious disease is not transferred easily. Moreover, developing a cartoon character for imparting knowledge is an attraction for children as well, who in a tender age will be able to achieve information on Tuberculosis and hence, be able to treat it in a proper manner if they or their closed ones unfortunately encounter the disease. It is a commendable effort by Mercy Corps, for cartoons are considered for the purpose of entertainment only. However, chunks of information if incorporated in a subtle manner, can make cartoons beneficial, and may also help in refuting the idea that cartoons cater a specific age-group.