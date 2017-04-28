Imran Khan’s revelation that he was offered Rs10 billion through a mutual friend of his and Shahbaz Sharif to keep quiet on the Panama Case has created a media storm in which all the politicians and media personalities have readily been sucked in. It is creating waves on the political scene like never before!

While those in the PML-N, including the members of the royal family and their minions are pouring scorn on Imran Khan for being a liar, an opportunist, political manipulator, a joker and what not apart from denying such a thing, everybody else including the leaders of other opposition parties are calling for, or even demanding, that Imran Khan should come out with the name of the person who made the offer and on whose behalf and when exactly the offer has been made. So much so, that some are even calling for an investigation at the Supreme Court level.

However, what many people don’t seem to realize is the possible or rather real motivations behind such an offer, and the implications if such an offer is indeed made to somebody like Imran Khan! And, if it is termed as madness, then certainly there has to be a method to this madness.

Now, first of all one has to consider and answer the question of the implications of making and accepting such an offer, i.e., the question as to how and why should Imran Khan be asked to do so when he is the mover of the petition based on Panama Leaks. And, not only that, no amount of money would hold any value if he loses the Panama Case, but, knowing that if he even agrees to discuss any bargain involving money or anything else he would be history. Rather his whole political career, self-respect and indeed very survival in this country would become impossible. Who doesn’t know that in the present circumstances, despite the resources and power being wielded by them, the only potent and persistent threat to the Sharif’s political future and indeed survival is Imran Khan. And, as far as Imran Khan is concerned his only ambition in life is his political survival!

Thus, we now move to the question of the reasons or motivations for making this offer to Imran Khan knowing that he would never discuss it, what to talk about accepting it? The two distinct possibilities for doing so would be as follows.

Firstly, if Imran Khan rejects the offer, which he most probably will and makes it public, the PML-N would naturally deny it and then there would be public clamor for Imran to reveal the name of the interlocutor. This he would, in all probability, not do so for fear of a denial in the offing, and if it happens otherwise even if he reveals the name, he would naturally stand to lose face in public besides inviting bad publicity. Secondly, whether he reveals the name or not, the PML-N will let loose their hordes of Imran bashers who would try their best to beat his image into pulp with the help of the party and government propaganda machine.

Thus, as we are witnessing today, Imran is being pushed into a corner. As, expected he is being blamed for coming out with an absurd accusation, or worse committing a ‘gaffe’ which has diverted attention away from the Panama II, i.e., the forming of the JIT at least for the time being, and has given respite to the beleaguered PM by allowing his political supporters in the opposition like the ANP for calling Imran as a non-serious political novice. How Imran extricates himself from this situation remains to be seen.