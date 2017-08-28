Since many years we have heard that Pakistan will change. Many witnessed as well and shared. But it is very interesting to see how the country has turned out to be. In a very short history of Pakistan, it has become one of those countries where scarcity really never took over until recently, while the resources were never properly utilised and population growth was always at its rise. Still the natives continued believing in the country and managed reasonable lifestyles. No one was really unhappy while there was always desperation for betterment. Not to forget many countries from the Middle East and Asia tried to ally Pakistan for a political or global advantage.

Growing up in the 21st century I noticed how politics and current affairs were always hot topic on local TV channels. In fact, in the evenings on average many households spent some good amount of time listening them as well. They all believed that Pakistan will change. No one really doubted the potential of the country. But understood the great challenges involved simultaneously. I never realised until recently, how no one really portrayed the real problems of the country and its society. In Pakistani society, it is believed that the world economics and the world business strategies are not fair. There is a huge stress factor involved talking about the big fishes of the world economy. It is believed they share unfair practices. I grew up in Lahore and strongly believed the same. I still hold a similar belief but not in the same hatred especially towards the other western developed countries.

It might strike us all at this point what I really meant when I said unfair practices. I meant to highlight the country’s desperation and frustration for being poorly controlled. It has been several years that Pakistan has been highlighted as a nuclear power in front of the world. This nuclear factor immediately makes us think of it being strong, prosperous, growing, but in reality the general public face day to day challenges to live a bare minimum reasonable life. Unfortunately, though we know it is as a nuclear power, we still see many aimless youth passing the time of their jobless careers. I have witnessed homeless citizens living and sleeping on the pedestrian footpaths and even near major traffic signals in the city.

I grew up in the city of Lahore and I have been an overseas Pakistani for a while. I have often thought and asked myself. What happened to the country? Is it really the people causing all the systematic trouble? Is it the religion and some false preaching? Is the culture not rich enough? What is the fate of the country? Are Pakistani laws unjust? Or is it just because of lack of leadership in this country?

Lack of leadership in the country is a hot topic in local tea shops, experts converse the subject matter on news channels and political leaders also put a lot of highlight on leadership challenges. A tea shop owner and a truck driver in Pakistan can tell that lack of leadership in Pakistan has led the country to national deficit. Yet every Pakistani is a proud citizen of the country. Yes, this one word holds a lot of meaning to every Pakistani. In a very short amount of years, Pakistan became a nuclear power.

While in power corrupt leaders were busy in money laundering and making offshore companies the sincere opposition politicians kept investing time for the betterment of the country. They focused on the most important factors to make a nation developed. They opened hospitals and educational institutions and made the country’s core strong. Now Pakistanis get free cancer treatment while not many hospitals in the western world treat cancer for free. These politicians opened universities like Namal University. This is where the high achiever, who cannot afford foreign education, graduate with a degree equivalent to Bradford University. This makes me feel excited that regardless of tremendous poverty in the country, still this country has shown resilience from the corrupt leadership in power and their poor management systems.

I was often asked living in USA whether horses and donkeys are still ridden on the main roads in Pakistan mega cities. As disturbing as the question sounded, more disturbing was my thought process to answer the question. I immediately built a wall of disagreement and involved hate factor towards western world. The real answer to the question was an insult on injury. Yes, I have witnessed horse and donkey rides on the main streets of mega cities which are not for attraction. This is all happening in a nuclear power country.

I really feel this is the time Pakistan Army needs to earn its pride back. Until the western world feels that Pakistani nuclear power is in safe hands, they will not let Pakistan grow as a country and will always stop it from being prosperous. It is a big deal to the rest of world that Pakistani nuclear assets are safe. Risking them means not only losing the reputation of being an ally but also an ally of today might be perceived as enemy of tomorrow. Army should help democracy in bringing a free and fair election and that in turn may bring justice. Else, the day is not far before the only trusted institution of Pakistan will also lose its pride.