Self proclaimed liberals in Pakistan are an omnipresent reality. Like any peculiar species, they have certain traits fraught with ideals and disposition towards shaping future life and the political community in their own vision. Their rhetoric is mostly slated towards drawing attention of the populace to the theory that Pakistan is yet to be a free country.

This dystopian viewpoint is further accentuated by liberals who bring to light the fact that Pakistan still dons a state religion and that the civilian political elite is usually denied its right to rule without interference from certain powerful quarters of the state.

Therefore, come what may, the parliamentarian form of representative order must not be jostled and all forms of street protests which appear in any manner, challenging this consecrated constitutional order and attempting to bring in notice the malgovernance of this constitutional order, are to be hurled with unending lamentations. This is nothing short of a dogma calibrated by our Pakistani liberals.



As per our liberals, the Pakistani flavor of liberalism comprises a rant for religion to be jettisoned from our political and societal culture to imbue a positive social change. Plus the representative constitutional form of government must be preserved and honored whether or not this very constitutional milieu brings any healthy change in the lives of the people.

As per our liberals, even if this constitutional representative order brings those very elements in the pedestal of power who in the first place made fortunes out of exploiting the toiling masses for years, still the rights of these baron representatives of the people are supreme above all rights of the nation to be emancipated.



Now should the relevant authorities act in a manner as our liberal crusaders espouse, we would not be conceiving a utopian liberal land as liberals purport, but would only be further entrenching the national power of western civilization within our political system.

Our liberals do stand behind the contemporary representative constitutional order avowedly and leave no stone unturned in upholding the rights of the members of the legislative assemblies. The very same manner in which the constituent assembly of the liberal elements after the eruption of Bolshevik Revolution in 1917 clamored not only for the rights of the members of the constituent assembly but remained muzzled over the miseries endured by the peasants and workers in Russia.

They should also be cognizant of the fact that any liberal scheme of liberalizing the state, in the manner as espoused by our liberals, does not hold any prominent favor within a wide chunk of the masses.



This is so because the very constitutional representative order the liberals so wholeheartedly seek to preserve does not deliver upon the whims and wills of the people. The scheme of secularization therefore can never see the light of the day through this very constitutional representative order.

Only a political rule characterized by an acute feature of social justice, would take the society forward towards a progressive emancipation, which our liberals so insistently uphold at least in terms of phraseology.

An efficient political rule is the penultimate to secularization of the polity, not other way round. Therefore, those pretentious liberals who seek to put the entire equation to an anachronistic paradigm by merely making harangues against the state religion driven culture and morals but choose to be silent spectators to the decadent and licentious political rule unleashed by the representative constitutional order in place since 2008 would not necessarily result in a liberal milieu in Pakistan.



The representative and the constitutional feature of the polity, as advocated by liberals, certainly has its own prominence and its place in history. It empowers the populace to choose their rulers, but at this stage, balance must be struck as those being afforded the right to rule in the name of the people might as well convert the rule or the republic in to a wretched rule in which the constitutional and the representative order itself becomes an end with in itself, as is virtually happening in our part of the world.

Therefore, any political rule which seeks to be reminiscent of accolade in pages of history, must take the most downtrodden and alienated lot within its fold. Liberal political rule sustained through liberal political parties, clubs, associations and high culture must be a means to uplift the lives of such elements.

The very liberal polity fraught with its political parties must not be a self-perpetuating entity for those who participate actively in its helm of affairs. If such an affair were allowed to go further, we would be spotted in the Aristotelian cycle where the Greek philosopher calls the political rule as a perverted one. The liberal political rule would be of any fecundity only, if it seeks to unyoke our ‘sans culottes’. If it remains to be a platform for the elitist class to further amass more and more wealth and in return dominate all structures of power, be it liberal democratic or despotic rule, it’s not worth an ounce fighting for and it deserves to be in the ‘ash heap of history’.

Furthermore, the realization of a secular state where religion and its edicts are in private domain and play no domineering role in public life, is also contingent to the efficient rule which the liberal elite would have to effect. Influence of the religious clergy is not an abstract conception, nor does it rely solely by invoking spiritual and belief driven devotion among masses. First and foremost all the populace would endear is fair play and social justice, where they would be afforded the opportunity to embark on progressive social mobility. Given that spiritual devotion has its own significance, the urge for mundane betterment cannot be belittled.

This is exactly what the Republicans of the Third French Republic had in mind when they invoked the Jules Ferry Laws of 1881, radically imbuing the French society to a topsy-turvy effect. One should bear in mind that up till the juncture when the Jules Ferry Laws were invoked in 1881, the French society had a strong clerical influence through the kind of educational system that was not only steered by the clerical institutions but that very dogmatic educational matrix also allowed the clerical establishment to weave the French society in the docile manner of their liking. A society, which had strong clerical imprints, witnessed a huge leap forward at the turn of the century in 1905 with the invocation of laïcité, the effective separation of church and state.

But first, the sagacious liberal political elite in France emancipated the populace of France from the imprints of clerical influences by providing free and compulsory education through Jules Ferry Laws of1881. Political rule domineered by the liberal Republicans in France thus steered the course away from the religious establishment in this manner and provided a bonanza of avenues to the French citizen in exploring the secular life and world view, ultimately embracing it.



Thus, a generation of French citizens got weaved within the liberal tradition, not just conceptually but also materially, where they reaped the benefits of social mobility provided to them by an educational system that embraced the lower strata of the French society and provided an opportunity to reach the pedestal of a social standing where the French citizen shed thedidactic dogmatic ideas in favor of an individualistic and secular world view. Had the sage French Third Republicans pursued a path akin to our crusading liberals, they would have ended up ensnaring the entire French society in a reactionary Palin genesis of Clerical elements. But they knew better.



Would the liberals in Pakistan do that? Certainly not, the liberal elite in Pakistan is the hideous beneficiary of the unfettered wealth churning private schooling system, which are accessible only to the elite classes or the upper middle classes.

This is merely one aspect of the excruciation they preside over; we all know well how the wealth spurring out of other occupations has also been monopolized in a symbiotic manner by these very liberal elements. Therefore, presiding over a vicious social system, the liberals are throwing away the masses in the fold of, what they themselves call, the medieval forces and their clutches. Liberals in Pakistan are implacably not willing to include masses within their fold, yet they wish to imbue the masses in sharing their diatribes against the religious establishment and against those with Gaullistambitions. Such an approach, which prevails among the liberal lot in Pakistan, is a herculean faux pas and would reap no benefits.



Liberals should reach out to the masses and be inclusive of the masses by espousing social, political and economic causes, which serve to emancipate the masses from the kind of serfdom that prevails in this part of the world. Only then, would the liberal landscape see the light of the day in Pakistan and only then the political elite would be able to serve a decisive blow to any conniving Georges Ernest Boulanger, Lavr Kornilov or any Khlyst Grigori Rasputin.