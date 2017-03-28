Liberal architecture of post-war West that later on morphed into the compendium of neoliberalism and neoconservatism was more of an anesthesia than a healing cure, it involved more pretense and less substance. The history of its intellectual bankruptcy and macro-level nature dates back to the vested manipulation of reformation and renaissance by European ruling elite in the early modern period. Its positivist prescriptions were premised around cosmopolitan quantifications and functionalism rather than in-depth qualitative analyses that could assist in digging the problem deeper and might have proved comprehensive in truly understanding the nature of individual and society. It was composed of greater rhetorical pedagogy and divorced from the godly-willed permanent human values. In reality, this global and social system projected pacifist and soulless symbolism whose innate structural nature is alien to the means of achieving durable peace and reconciliation in this world which is ablaze with competing material strivings in lieu of the callous realities of the capitalist epoch.

However, Mr. Trump deserves eccentric appraisal for exposing the fissures that were glossed over by squeamish tools of structuralism which can be characterized as the bedrock of the contemporary western sociopolitical thought. This development has truly ushered us in the direction of era of metanarratives and so-called post-truth or post-fact period which is the manifestation of the very argument that identifies the absence of conviction of permanent values in previous order; the order which presaged unrestrained “individualism” as the cornerstone of new order but, in reality, led to the concentrated “elitism” as a result of crony capitalism. According to an eminent political theorist, Robert Dahl of Yale, democracy in America has morphed into polyarchy; wherein the rule by “many” is actually a game of jockeying for political power by many interest groups and specialized groups that have become fundamental feature of Washington elite. These groups have made public policy in America as an equilibrium between contending elite groups rather than a representation of “popular will”; wherein the top-down approach of decision-making has rendered the democratic prescriptions of devolution and decentralization as mere facade by virtue of its “steering” and imposing nature, because under the elite disposition people are taken as apathetic and disillusioned. In contrary and in response to all this plutocracy, people in America, especially the blue-collar labor and suburban class, elected Donald Trump who is considered as an outsider and a kibitzer not well-conversant to the conventional Washington standards of elite-model. People may have shown sheer naivety in this decision-making, but, surely they have registered protest against existed order.

As far as the global arrangements are concerned, it is highly probable that even if credible solutions of global issues are not found or agreed upon, at least the whimsical nature of leader of world’s only hegemon would enable the stakeholders in respective regional or global issues to get clarity and see a spade as a spade rather than beating about the bush. For instance, Obama administration kept considerable opacity in foreign policy as per conventional wisdom of diplomacy of not showing all cards at once. For example, he along with his Secretary of State kept whining about Palestine issue and two-state solution but nothing substantial was even initiated. Palestinian leaders were kept in abyss between hope and confusion to the extent that they could not search for other avenues and resorted fully on the pretensions of Washington. But the plight of Palestinian people could not improve and they are still treading along the treadmill and Israel is still as leviathan as it was. Mr. Trump clearly endorses one-state solution, which at least has shunned the opacity and explained American standing on this issue in conspicuous manner, and has provided Palestinian leaders with an opportunity for soul searching to explore other options. Therefore, It can be said that the behavioral nature of Trump administration can also trigger the process of reorientation based on exact and particularistic positionality of concerned states in given circumstances that may help the nation-states move away from the 70-year old arbitrary system of global order that has become a stagnant pool of expediency, holistically futile in the face of non-traditional and hybrid threats, and incompatible with emerging multi-polar realities where instead of two Cold War belligerents, new centers of power are in vogue.

Furthermore, it has also been observed that Mr. Trump is more of an isolationist than crusader. He doesn’t want United States of America to be a global policeman warding the behavior of other states. He has propelled upon the rhetoric of protectionism and “America first”. Resultantly, it can be deciphered that isolationist America means less-intervening West with regard to developing countries, especially, in the realm of knowledge economy and intellectual flow which would enable the countries at receiving end to strive for greater indigenization and develop native cures of domestic problems in lieu of local ethos. Following universal Oxbridge and Harvard standards has proved counterproductive in numerous instances because such artificial and cosmetic universality does not take into account comprehensive contextualization of indigenous realities, because it has to be acknowledged that patchy deserts of Africa, polyglot societies of Middle East and primitive social-relations of sub-continent do not always play by the Las Vegas rules.

Woodrow Wilson, for first time in history, committed America with world politics, because he believed and advocated that only America could salvage the wreckage by the virtue of its exceptional values. But, hundred years down the road we can see that world has yet to witness that promised salvage. Governor John Winthrop preached in 160 that America shall be a “city upon hill”; whose exceptional virtues will be revered and followed by people of world. However, the aberrance of Trump has revised the convictions of Wilson and Winthrop by proclaiming the evident fact of nature: that if you are exceptional, you cannot be universal.