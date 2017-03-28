A brief moment would be sufficient to notice and bring an air of gloom and despair to the senses. The recent political developments around the globe have summoned imaginable ways for a human being to interact to achieve his ends. These are strange times and world affairs are getting more complicated for the capacity of the mind to comprehend them.

Among many, two politicians, in particular, have made possible the impossible by getting elected: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald John Trump.

Let’s study them.

Talking about their similarities and disparities, both gentlemen have few to offer on both sides. First of all the difference, if any, is the background. Narendra Modi comes from a very humble and, to be frank, destitute background and started his journey from rags, literally. On the other hand, Donald Trump has a lot to boast off, from high-end corporate endeavours to the meretriciously laid real estate empires.

The similarities are more than one, and surprisingly they are on the same issues.

During the campaign of American elections, the most idolised rhetoric along with few others was a strict action against immigrants, especially Muslim immigrants. The common citizens of America, who in recent years have seen the dark side of Muslim terrorism, affecting global peace almost everywhere, fell readily for this and voted Donald Trump as the 45th president of United States. Another rhetoric which was the chief slogan of the whole campaign was equally efficient to gain him the kind of votes he has never dared to dream about. When he time and again uttered ‘Make America great again’, he in reality was telling the people of America that they have lost ground on almost every front, from jobs to peace and from engaging in global politics in an efficient manner to the basic facilities being offered to denizens of America. The bait was well thought of and as a result, it attracted the prey perfectly. His winning of elections was as surprising to the seasoned political analysts and research-based think tanks as it would be to leave Eifel Tower in Paris before going to bed and then next day finding it erected next to the Taj Mahal. Then, after all, after all the debacles and oppositions, he won, and won big time. This was an end to a layman’s entertainment, as from now on he was going to be deprived of his daily dose of fun, which was coming from the presidential speeches; but, the real game had just began. The day Trump landed in the Oval office he started delivering the promises he made earlier to the general public, but the haste which was attached to it gathered no definite results but moss and embarrassment. Obama signed 277 presidential orders during his two terms and on the other hand, Donald Trump has already signed 17 presidential orders in 59 days. The orders which really enjoyed the limelight were against Muslims and the travel ban; as it is evident, a massive figure came under imminent danger of being compromised of their stay in the country. Two federal judges, one from Hawaii and one from Maryland halted the order and brought it to standstill nationwide, by offering the explanation that, ‘the new executive order likely violates the establishment clause of the Constitution by disfavoring Muslims.’ Protests erupted in many parts, international leaders in well assessed words condemned it and in the end the thing turned into a mess. The plan as I have mentioned above wasn’t made by deploying the master of their fields and taking into consideration every possibility which could strike back. The illegal immigrants are a burden and nuisance that is understandable and even if someone disagrees, debatable, but to put every single person from one community into the ban isn’t advisable. He should have taken his time with a team of experts to concoct a comprehensive plan of deporting the illegal immigrants.

Now before we come to his newly proposed budget, let’s take a look at another queer wish in his queer wish list. That is sealing the border with Mexico by erecting a wall. Sealing the border will be a huge burden on the economy; even if the economy won’t suffocate under it, it's still make a difference if ever the plan, which to this date is confined to the heart and lips of Donald Trump, takes the practical course. The more ridiculous part has yet to come; Trump during making this announcement proposed in a way which can only be taken as a threat, that he will make the Mexico government bear the charges. They are anything but tomfools, so even this plan cannot touch the papers of an agreement, as is evident from the stance of the Mexican government. Now, the budget, which was the first possible test to judge the acumen of Trump, that apart from funny stuff how well he can fare as a president. By many top columnists and analysts of America, it is being called, ‘the scary budget’ or ‘Donald Trump’s Voldemort budget.’

India, which considering the current and influentially prevalent trends should be renamed to ‘Land of Saffron’, is being headed by a man, who keeps a record which can easily make other minorities living there uneasy. The BJP, acronym of Bharatiya Janata Party, overturned the stronghold of Congress in the last general elections. The Indian prime minister has never made his aversion for Muslims vocal, but the ears for which it is meant can still hear it; worse still, they have seen the spectacle of Babri mosque with their eyes. The otherwise suppressed rhetoric of RSS extremists against Muslims now has found a perfect platform. Media around the clock televised cases of abuse and torture, arising from petty disputes to internal abhorrence; in one instance the meat preserved in the refrigerator of a Muslim man wasn’t even of a cow but he still paid with his life for suspicion.

RSS pundits now preach against the Muslims more freely . The recent election held in Uttar Pradesh should be an eye opener, considering the number of Muslim and Sikh candidates who have won the seats. Only one Muslim and one Sikh are in the whole assembly. The chief minister Yogi Adityanath is a staunch believer of Hindu nationalism and the bills he has presented during the five times he made it as a member of the assembly will make the point cogently. This development speaks a lot about the mindset of Modi and how he sees everything. Rajnath Singh the union home minister recently spoke about a plan which, in this century of opportunities and corporate aims, looks an unpractical joke at his expense. He told media that India is planning to close international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days to come. The addition of Bangladesh is seen by many as just to make this news less minatory to Pakistan and giving an impression to international stakeholders that everything is fine and don’t consider it new tactics against Pakistan.

The manner in which Narendra Modi and Donald J Trump are behaving, while addressing national and global issues, is immature and lacks vision. Haste makes waste, and before escalating the menace of nationalism, they should also consider the future impact it can bring, which, as can be seen, would not be in favour of anyone.