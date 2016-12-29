She was killed about five months ago. Her autopsy revealed death by affixation. Her brother confessed to her murder in the name of honor. It’s been three months since we last heard of any development in Qandeel’s murder case.

No matter how long it takes for any ruling to be entered, Mufti Qawi’s name will always be attached to the case and he will remain one of the prime suspects in this horrific murder of a 26-year-old social media sensation and mother of one.

When I first saw Qandeel on Facebook, I didn't pay much attention to her, primarily because of the things people had to say about her. I just did not want to read those crass and nasty comments. My opinion about the matter was that this was not just another girl looking for quick attention and a viral video but someone who will do big things.

Sure enough, Mufti Qawi was exposed by this very girl on national media. She bravely spoke and confronted the sleazy Imam scaring the living day light out of her brothers as well as Mufti Qawi to name a few.

Her provocative demeanor, her openness and bold style, her fierce opinions on many subjects including women empowerment, the way she spoke, the way she carried herself, made her a walking talking time bomb for many around her.

Everyone had an opinion about her. Most were distasteful and composed of hateful commentary about her body and the choices she made in life.

This did not end with her death; it actually escalated.

First warning came from Mufti Qawi, in an interview with BBC published a few days ago, for girls to beware of the consequences, lest they may suffer the same fate as Qandeel’s.

The news of her murder got published and suddenly everyone became an expert judge of the theory that her demise was a direct result of her actions.

I wanted to write about her for a long time but every time I sat down to write something I would stare at the computer screen and end up in bed with a heavy heart. My brain wouldn't stop replaying all the things people had to say about her. Even after her death. Not excluding women, everyone spoke ill of her and didn't hesitate a second to declare that she herself to blame for her murder.

Blaming the victim for her own murder, such a strong judgment, kept making my stomach turn.

Qandeel once asked her viewers to say whatever they want about her because she was not bothered by it. But though she wasn’t, a lot were bothered by her. In a time span of a couple of years more than half of Pakistan felt insecure and intimidated by the young Qandeel.

She came from a poor household but she worked hard to manage a comfortable lifestyle for her and her parents. In her father’s words in an interview, he used the word “luxurious.” She earned to live the way she wanted to and was able to support her family including her “honorable” brother who killed her to save his honor.

She was a good daughter, her father said, she said yes to everything her parents said. She never lied, she never did wrong and wasn’t afraid of anyone. She was his friend.

She confronted Modi when none of the leaders could and gave the risqué winning prize offer to the Pakistani Cricket team to win T20 which never happened though all wished for it only to see the show.

She gave Afridi an earful on his performance when no one did, and she proposed to the skipper online.

Even after failing the Pakistani Idol audition she did not give up and put herself in the top charts eventually becoming an internationally recognized social media sensation and model.

Everything about her challenged our misogynist society. Even her death sends a clear message that she was not afraid of anyone or anything. She was the master of her own life and that was not acceptable for many.

Qandeel was not just a person, she was and continues to be, a statement. She is an institution for many to follow if they can see past her see-through black dress.

She was beautiful, she rocked the tall heels walking the runway. She had a sense of style that every girl wanted to adopt but was unable to. Her big dark eyes and bold shades of lipstick spoke volumes. Her choice of wardrobe, big bold patterns, screamed of her confidence. Her black nail polish hinted at her rebellious nature. She walked like she was there to conquer the world and she did. Courage, determination, independence and the ability to stand up for herself, this girl had it all.

“I don’t know how many girls have felt some sort of support through my persona. I am girl power. So many girls tell me I’m girl power, and yes, I am,” she said. She wanted to take that first step, the first voice that would have lead to the revolution of women empowerment in Pakistan. She wanted to show the oppressed young wives to not be afraid of toxic and abusive marriages. She wanted to teach women to speak for themselves instead of looking for some prince charming to come and rescue them.

There was so much more that she would have done for Pakistani women if it weren’t for her brother(s) and Mufti Qawi. Her murder made a lot of people very angry, including her father while some remain glad that she is gone.

Her father wants the killers to be hanged and has sworn never to see his killer son’s face every again. Her parents had no problem with her lifestyle. Her dad referred to her as the light and a gentle soul.

No one from her family and neighbors came to her parents to pay their respects after her death. Facebook and Instagram deleted her accounts but she still exists on Twitter and will never be wiped off Google or BBC that have just released a documentary on Qandeel Baloch and her murder.