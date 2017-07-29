Honorable Supreme Court has finally revealed the much awaited verdict.

Judgment consists of two parts: The first half is the directive part of the judgment. It directs (NAB) to file a reference in Accountability Court. While, second half of the judgment speaks about the disqualification of elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, according to the verdict, has been declared dishonest under section 99(1)(f) Of the ROPA and Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on account of his concealing some facts regarding a company, ‘FZE’.

Now many are the implications of this verdict. New questions have replaced the old ones. Some positivity is prevailing at the moment. A lot is yet to be achieved.

I am not considering the judgment in itself rather to me the implications of this judgment seem more relevant and important here. The judgment would immensely affect our electoral system. It would automatically move us towards a better electoral system, it would add to the electoral reforms. Candidates would take Representation of People Act, 1976 (ROPA) seriously from now onwards. Now politicians would consider the declaring of their assets seriously and I think Supreme Court in this regard has done a great job.

The judgment puts great responsibility on (NAB). In the beginning of this detailed judgment, a continuation reference of the previous judgment has also been given. One of the paragraphs of the judgment puts the efficiency of chairman (NAB) under question. It states, "In normal circumstances, such exercise could be conducted by the NAB but when its chairman appears to be indifferent and even unwilling to perform his part, we are constrained to look elsewhere and therefore, constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT)”

So, if the NAB woks in compliance with the purposes of justice, in the larger interests of the nation, it would help us in strengthening our accountability process. Let’s see how the NAB fulfills this fundamental responsibility, observing the parameters of justice.

This decision has some implications on Parliament as well. In well-developed Parliamentary Democracies, members of the Parliament are impeached with in the Parliament. They are held accountable usually under a strong Parliament. There, this process of accountability neither weakens democratically elected governments nor Democracy. The performing of the task of the accountability of the members of Parliament by Supreme Court makes it difficult for the Supreme Court to judge other matters of public interest and hinders the flow of justice. So, the judgment implicitly emphasis on the betterment of Parliamentary accountability, this reformation is desperately required at the moment.

A polarized nation has to learn lot more. Nation needs not to be divided. In fact, people should struggle for justice and participate in the process, irrespective of their political differences. Political parties should struggle for justice and justice must be done across the board. This decision has given a certain ray of hope to the people at large. People have already started believing in Justice System, whether one agrees or disagrees with the prevailing scenario but one should believe in justice system and justice should prevail over injustice.

Long Live Pakistan!