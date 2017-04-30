The chemical attack that killed scores of people in Syria has become a matter of concern for world leaders and media alike. It has been rebuked and criticized by several nations. Some go as far as suggesting that the incident amounts to war crime. World leaders have expressed outrage over one of the worst chemical attacks in Syria. Pictures of a Syrian man cradling his twins before burial are making rounds on internet. Children could be seen writhing and foaming at their mouths and videos of people wearing oxygen masks and struggling to breath are absolutely heart-breaking. Some people can be seen unresponsive after being doused with asphyxiation whereas others are gasping for breath before they cough, sputter, and die.

In a huff of anger and frustration following the chemical attack, America decided to launch an airstrike on Syria and before further ado, went ahead with it. As righteous as America may feel about the strike, it was both condoned and criticized by different nations. With Britain siding with America, most European countries took this opportunity to voice their support for the attack. They were calling it “renewed harmony” between Europe and America. Others were calling it a flagrant breech of international treaties. And the plot only thickens when you realize you cannot help one faction without afflicting the other.

The American president has a duty to explain the rationale behind his action. Not only to the citizens of the country but to the world at large.

However, the explanations provided by the president have only worsened the confusion. The official statement of the US president says that the attack was in retaliation to the chemical attack in Syria by the Syrian president. However, the statement was also laden with traces of subtle fear about the national security of America. It may be in the security interest of America to prevent the use and spread of chemical weapons which is evident from the statement made by Mr Spicer in Washington who said that running around policing the world is not what America is going to do and that national security comes first.

Another issue surrounding the incident is the legality of the issue. An air of confusion surrounds the legality of the strike. No one knows whether the attack was a one-off attack designed to quash chemical weapons or of it was the beginning of a bigger operation. There appears to be a lack of international authorization for bombing a sovereign nation.

It was only yesterday that the US president portrayed himself as the vanguard isolationism, turning blind eye to human rights and now all of a sudden he sees the situation in Syria, becomes concerned about human rights and starts firing missiles.

This sudden shift in strategy begs an important question: Is US president grounded in his stance or is he acting on impulse. Does he have a plan or is he merely winging it. Are his decisions underpinned by strategy or is he merely reacting to things that flow through his field of vision. Let us hope it’s the former because even the slightest unsteadiness on his part can do a great deal of damage to the world.

Man is capable of mongering war at any scale imaginable. He is guilty of inflicting unimaginable atrocities. Some of these get noticed some don’t. Brutalities where people die immediately become the focus of media. When death is gradual, no one bothers.

But who decides what is attention worthy and what isn’t. Whoever it is, seems to have a twisted sense of humor. The decision as to whether a particular news deserves a response is arbitrary at best and disguised with ulterior motives at worst.

Putting America’s war machine into action can be destructive to say the least. The massive war machine is a beast that can wreak havoc if unleashed without sound reasoning. It has enough power to destroy an entire civilization if stirred into action. Feeding it will only amplify its hunger. Holstering deadly weapons, the monster sits silently, letting out hiss and smoke every now and then. It crouches through the sands of time waiting for war drums to echo through the heavens. It is ready to pounce at the instructions of its master.

The situation seems to have left leaders from around the world in a lurch. It has created a vacuum. Lawmakers are scratching their heads contemplating US president’s next move. Some are wondering about the future implications of the attack.

Over the horizon is a path that’s greased with political agendas, military targets, and splurged tax money. We all know about this path. We have been there. And anyone who has been down that road knows how much responsibility it cedes into the hands of those in control.

Congress approvals should factor into any military action. American presidents have all too often taken military decisions without Congress authorization. Any use of military force should be scrutinized. Any authorization needs to be backed by legal justification. A full vetting of intentions is the key here.