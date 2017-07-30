The Supreme Court of Pakistan has finally disqualified Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the third time elected Prime Minister of Pakistan. In 2015, Nawaz landed in hot waters when Panama Papers exposed so many ‘leaders, criminals, celebrities’ of the world.

Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Nawaz’s nemesis, took up the issue and threatened the sitting PM to lockdown the federal capital if an independent committee was not formed to probe into the matter. Nawaz Sharif used almost all available forums like PTV (Official TV channel of Pakistan) and the floor of the Parliament where he claimed to be an honest politician and a son of a successful businessman, even assured the nation that he had all the records with him to present them before the nation or any commission.

Imran Khan did not listen to what the Prime Minister was repeatedly stating, rather angry Khan demanded an independent inquiry to ‘expose’ Nawaz and his family.

Finally, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court, the country’s highest court, took up the matter and formed a bench of five honourable judges to look into the matter in order to avoid any lockdown or street agitation in the country.

Both Nawaz and Imran trusted the court and promised to accept whatever the court was about to decide. The court later on formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to collect evidencesin order to answer the 13 questions raised by three out of five judges of the Supreme Court. The JIT was given 60 days to complete its task.

After 60 days what the JIT presented before the court was; “respondent No. 1 [Nawaz Sharif], his dependents and benamidars own, possess and have acquired assets which are disproportionate to their known sources of income; that neither respondent No. 1 nor any of his dependents or benamidars before or during the course of investigation could account for these assets, therefore, he has become disqualified to be a Member of Parliament.”

It was also learnt that Nawaz did not completely disclose his assets; “It is hereby declared that having failed to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from Capital FZE Jebel Ali, UAE in his nomination papers filed for the General Elections held in 2013 in terms of Section 12(2)(f) of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 (ROPA), and having furnished a false declaration under solemn affirmation respondent No. 1 Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is not honest in terms of Section 99(f) of Const. Ps. No. 29-30/2016 & 03/2017. 24 ROPA and Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and therefore, he is disqualified to be a Member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)”, the five Judges unanimously ordered.

As the court disqualified Nawaz, there are different arguments for and against the decision. Let us discuss of each of the argument/wistfulness in detail.

Liberal apologists:

Once again Pakistan’s all powerful establishment has achieved what it wanted to; kicked out democratically elected Prime Minster from his office. It is establishment’s job to de-seat the civilians so that it could maintain its monopoly over everything in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif is/was interested to normalise things with India and wished to boost Pakistan’s economy. This is what Pakistan’s establishment is a little uncomfortable to accept. Therefore, Nawaz is out.

Nawaz’s disqualification, hence, is establishment’s win. This is how democracy is disrupted under the cover of accountability.

This is not an independently constructed argument rather an intellectual compulsion on the part of Pakistani liberals. Ironically, from the New York Times to the most prominent newspapers of India all are observing, writing and spreading the same for various political ends. Pakistani liberals, masqueraded as scholars, always feel comfortable, or perhaps bound, to second what the western scholars observe about us.

Establishment’s role in our politics is simply undeniable. But things have drastically been changed now. As a matter of fact, from Raheel Sharif’s extension to the matter of Dawn leaks the helplessness of the establishment is a clear indication as to where do they stand now. Establishment is definitely controlling Nawaz’s Indian policy but is Modi giving any chance to Nawaz to pacify our wilful ‘boys’? Modi’s BJP is a party of Hindu-extremists having no soft corner for Pakistan, and perhaps for Muslims too. It will be foolish to solely blame the Pakistani establishment for the prevailing uneasiness and state of distrust between Pakistan and India.

Moreover, the Panama papers case was not the establishment’s conspiracy. Was it? Did establishment ask The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists to expose Nawaz? Did the establishment manufacture evidence against him? Did the establishment ask the PM to tell a lie before the nation? Did the establishment ask the PM family to submit false documents in the court?

The simple question is: what establishment has done?

Perhaps it helped the JIT to collect the evidence, but not to create it. Is this really a bad thing?

For liberal apologists establishment is like an orphan boy of the village who is blamed, abused and beaten up without any formal or informal investigation for every bad thing in the village.

Proponents of parliament’s supremacy:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is being supreme and will dictate all of us in the future. Civilians should not be questioned in the court. The court, they argue, has no right to de-seat an elected Prime Minister.

This explanation manifests nothing but one’s innocence. The election does not mean one is entitled to do whatever he/she wishes to. This is not the case. We all, including the law makers, are subject to law. The law, whether good or bad, needs to be followed.

The Supreme Court has to supervise and ensure the enforcement of the constitution. If the articles 62 and 63 are outdated then it’s not the court’s task to delete them form the constitution. It’s the job of the people’s representatives to take up the matter. The court has to follow what the constitution says.

If the constitution does not allow a dishonest person to stay in the office how can the court allow him to rule?

PML-N followers:

Love is blind and when it involves politics, can become violent too. Nawaz Sharif is the only honest, loyal and experienced politician to lead Pakistan. The court has broken our hearts and has done so wrong with Pakistan. This is deplorable.

The followers have their own theories and practice them in some utterly novel ways without being embarrassed. So are Nawaz’s followers in Lahore and Faisalabad. Let them experience and enjoy the thing they call ‘love’.

As a matter of fact, the establishment has not conspired against Nawaz, international media did not want to kick him out of the office, the JIT only collected the evidence and did not manufacture it, the court did not make the constitution it only implemented it, and we, the people, did not ask Nawaz to tell a lie on the floor of the Parliament.

The interesting question raised by many of my friends is; is there a single politician in Pakistan who is Sadiq and Amin?

Okay, let’s say; NO. So what?

The court should have not disqualified the PM.

Why?

The court’s duty is to ensure the implementation of the constitution not to change/alter it.

If the articles 62 and 63 of the constitutions are not be followed, delete them from the constitution. Don’t’ expect form the apex court to ignore them.

Long live Pakistan!