I made my way through the narrow lanes of Kareem market, congested with people in search of items to buy. This market can be a very busy place, even more so, when it is the auspicious occasion of Chand raat. This year too, I had made my way to Kareem market like I always have, the primary reason was to witness the aunties bargaining with guileful shopkeepers, young girls applying mehndi on their hands, the rows of colorful bangles, mainly to witness life.

However, now when I think about it guilt engulfs me. Why wasn’t Eid different this year? Why weren’t we different this Eid? The nerve-racking Bahawalpur incident had just taken place, a harrowing fire that devoured people alive. Some ‘ohs and uffs,’ while watching the news with statuses of solidarity on Facebook and Twitter. There you go your job is done, you have cleared away your guilty conscience, you can now officially move on with your life. And we did exactly the same this Eid.

It’s a fact that a constant saying or hearing of something diminishes its intensity; makes the mind more accustomed to the probability of its occurrence. We Pakistanis have now become so accustomed to death and calamity that we have become numb, voluntarily imprisoning ourselves in our own little cocoons of what we call happiness. As a nation we have become cruel, cold and detached. And this is an extremely dangerous state to be in.

The picture of national unity that Pakistan’s victory in the Champions Trophy had created came tumbling down on Eid. I realised that our national unity is all but a façade, an illusion that we pull out when our integrity, our egos are at stake, specifically during cricket matches.

The kind of solidarity shown by Londoners after the destruction of Grenfell Tower due to an atrocious fire is commendable. The difference is that the citizens there owned the incident as their tragedy. We on the other hand, sadly were caught in the debate that the victims of Bahawalpur incident were greedy.

I want to end this piece of writing by stating the fact that we are all secretly aware of but choose not to say out loud. Pakistan did not deserve the festivities of Eid this year. Yes we had kept our fasts and had iftaars but chose to forget our citizens who had suffered tremendously.

We chose to let them down, all of us!