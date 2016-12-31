My mourning begins with a statement of the esteemed serving Chief Justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali that I read, precisely on the 9th of May 2016 in a newspaper. The prominent newspaper reported that he regretted that the judiciary lacked able and competent judges because of the obsolete and outdated education system in the country. My mind wandered and I sighed, like many of you. Welcome to a land where the poor, stomaching the plight of poverty, have to also bear the brunt of substandard and stale education system.

Our guardians of law themselves are prey to our poor education system. So, let us shift the blame to the education structure, knowing that the rudimentary sense of virtue and morality is etched in every individual’s heart and mind since blaming a system is held too easy than reforming it on immediate basis.

Today, I read the nerve-shattering news of an abused minor girl discovered from a session judge’s house in Islamabad, on complaints of a sympathetic neighbour. The fellow wished to remain anonymous since he did want to risk the wrath of the serving judge later. According to him, the minor girl was beaten and tortured physically and psychologically in the judge’s house. The girl, when asked, first said that she slipped from the stairs but later when comforted and reassured, expressed that she was badly tortured.

Right now, while writing this, I feel so numb, that I can’t decide whether to cry on child labour being carried out at a ‘judge’s’ house; child abuse being smeared on a tender body and soul by the upholders of law; or our ‘titleholders’ of law troubling someone who was just trying to help the indigent. Sadly, living in my beloved country with even the judiciary failing awfully, I am usually left with unanswered questions.Here you can critique the judicial systems but at your own risk. Having lived in this country for the past 32 years, I know what usually happens next:

· Either the family of the girl is threatened of dire consequences if they do not comply.

· Or will get paid to twist the reality in favour of the title-bearing ‘judge’!

· Or medical reports will be fabricated in favour of the so called honourable family.

Chances are that it will be an agonizing end to a painful story. Sadly, nothing will change the disgraceful realities and shameful acts of such privileged individuals. However, with fading hope, I end up the first part of my narrative by pleading to bring the culprits to book regardless of their social standing.

My second reason of lamenting originates when I see the considerate being held for the rectitude of their occupation or just dong the right thing. Welcome to a country where a customs official, Aijaz Chaudhary, allegedly investigating the money laundering case against model Ayyan Ali, was shot and killed for being too devoted to his occupation. Imagine feeling comfortable in a country where if you are a media person in case of Omer R. Quraishi or a humourist to give everyone a wakeup call in case of Junaid Akram, you can be taken under contemplation of getting filed a case on yourself for supporting a poor child. These two men not only helped spread the word about the ten year old housemaid being tortured, but they also committed the crime of messing with a so called law-lord.

Aijaz Chaudhary is gone forever to a better place. His case is still languishing in courts and the super model is enjoying the perks of living without obstruction. Welcome to a land where law-lords are more interested in filing cases against innocents than giving a lawful verdict to the family of the one who lost his life being loyal to his profession.My family and I am a victim of justice delayed so I know how it feels when justice is denied.

According to a recent research conducted by Ammad Zafar of Karachi University Public Administration Department, around 48.7% of young people in Karachi want to leave the country because of unemployment, insecurity, economic problems and lack of social support and career opportunities. So, a few months back, when I heard Mr Junaid Akram moving back to Karachi, leaving a respectable job in Dubai, I felt uneasy. Today it became evident why I felt so.

Mr Omar R Quraishi is a media person and following him on Twitter I see a lot of support in his favour. I hope the least we can do is back these men; the least we can do. I hope the agencies will not let any bad example set so the next time no one comes up to give a hand to the washed up. I hope the law wakes up before it gets too late. No doubt we as a nation are compassionate but it seems we are being driven to a time where it is morally correct to let the poor deal with their crisis unaided and let the helpless remain abandoned. Let that time never come!