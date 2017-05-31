At the backend of year 2015 someone created a page called 'Talk Dammit'. As the name suggests, the purpose of this page was to provide a platform to the people who could share their 'dark' stories anonymously, ones they could never share with anyone in their life. And to the admin's surprise many people came forward with their stories of sexual harassment that had left them emotionally scarred for life. Admin himself was a victim, as he had also shared his story.

Somehow I came across this page and when I read the comments I realised how weirdly people were acting to a male victim's story. Every story sent chills down my spine.

Everyone at that page could relate to every story. It was horrible to see how many victims there had been in our society who faced brutal situations, who lost their childhood and who could never grow out of that until now when they themselves are parents.

It's pathetic that cousins, uncles, aunts harassing children is very common here.But I want to mention that I lost it when I read stories in which elder brothers assaulted their younger brothers, elder sisters assaulted younger sisters and where biological fathers were involved in such acts with their daughters.

I lost it when I read how most of the victims' parents didn't believe them and asked them to 'shut your mouth'.

It had been a week since I was following this page's posts when I met my very close friend and told her about how I was traumatised and still thinking about all these stories that were increasing day by day and were getting more intense. And, after a while, I lost words when she told me her story and how her sister's husband harassed her and nothing could be done about it because her sister was very happy with him (she wasn't told about this) and how my friend has to bear his presence every time they visit.

People touching you, groping you and feeling you in the markets is very common here. They take advantage of the crowd and manage to flee. Like terrorists attack us at places where we are thick in number.

It's hard to talk about it.We are brought up in a society where we first hate our own selves for being a victim and blame our own selves instead of blaming the harasser, because justice is hard to obtain in our society. Our society shuts us up instead of putting the criminal behind the bars. While many parents had told their kids to keep quiet,and some refused to believe them, others actually did stand for their children, which was beautiful

Well, after many courageous posts on the page, in which the victims shared their experiences of talking their stories out with their parents and how their parents reacted, I gathered up some courage to tell my own story to my mother.

And it wasn't surprising that my mother didn't say much and she asked me to stay quiet about it. Maybe because it had been a long time since the incident took place. But it's still here with me, and I know the struggle like all other victims.

The page was turned down because many people considered it 'explicit talk' and many said these stories are 'well written' and 'made up'.

Why were they well-written? Because 90% of the victims belonged to the upper class families where parents don't have time for their kids or have maids looking after them. These parents didn't tell their kids in their childhood about the 'good touch' and the 'bad touch'.Some kids didn't know, others couldn't differentiate.

Our society is full of pedophiles and psychopaths. We need to ask our kids if they're acting weird, we need to educate them at their youngest age. We should talk to our friends and family about it. Not only daughters but sons too. Not only uncles are bad, aunts can be just as vulgar.

My words can't do justice to the amount of damage one minute of such an incident can cause to a child and his/her mind. The scars are not only the ones that we see on the bodies. Many are there on someone's mind and soul.

Take care of yourself and your children.