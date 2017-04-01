Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal says China and Pakistan have emerged as the top countries in respect of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He was talking to Chief Economist and Professor of China Center for Research Economics at Peking University, Justin Yifu Lin in Islamabad today.

He said CPEC project has now gained significance not only for Pakistan but also for the entire world.

Ahsan Iqbal said this project has introduced a new perception of Pakistan and relations of Pakistan and China have now been transformed into strategic partnership. He said economic significance of Asia is also increasing in the changing world.

The Minister reiterated that Pakistan wants to further enhance bilateral relations and cooperation with China in diverse areas including trade, investment, education, communication and health.

Chinese Chief Economist Justin Yifu Lin on this occasion said China considers Pakistan's development as its own development.

He said promotion of industrial and trade relations between two countries will help develop a conducive environment for trade in the region.