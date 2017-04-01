The US Embassy launched its 2017 Entrepreneurship Speaker Series this week with the visit of American entrepreneur Rhett Power, who delivered a series of presentations in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore on the theme of “Do’s and Don’ts of Starting a Business.”

During interactive workshops with students, early-stage entrepreneurs, and more experienced business owners, Power shared lessons from his personal experience as the co-founder of Wild Creations, a startup toy company that was named the 2010 Fastest Growing Business in South Carolina, and from his experience as an economic and small business development consultant.

“Whether in the United States or Pakistan, entrepreneurs face similar challenges in figuring out how to take an idea and turn it into a successful business,” Power said. “As the first speaker in the Entrepreneurship Speaker Series sponsored by the US Embassy, I had the opportunity to share my experiences with bright, energetic Pakistani entrepreneurs, and to learn from them, as well. I hope this will encourage greater partnership between US and Pakistani entrepreneurs.”

Power spoke to audiences at venues including the National Incubation Center, the WECREATE Center, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Nest, and the Lahore University of Management Sciences’ Center for Entrepreneurship.

Murtaza Zaidi, Executive Director of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad and CEO,CyberVision International said, “Rhett Power’s talk was inspiring and enlightening one for the audience. He delivered hard-earned, real-life lessons, emphasizing the need for knowledge, persistence and patience in an entrepreneur.”

In the coming months, the US Embassy Entrepreneurship Speaker Series will sponsor additional programs to support Pakistani entrepreneurs focused on topics such as marketing, intellectual property rights, and curriculum development.