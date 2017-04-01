LAHORE - Speakers during a meeting demanded that the government introduce special laws for protection of domestic workers against exploitation in accordance with the principle of ILO Recommendation, 2011 (No.201).

They also demanded the government withdraw the proposed increase in petrol price, since it would aggravate the price hike. They demanded the government establish National Commission for the Welfare of Children in accordance with ILO and UNO Conventions for abolishing the Child Labour and ensure to provide free and equal standard education to every child. They urged the govt to ensure safe working conditions and healthy environment to the workforce at workplace against rising accidents and occupational diseases of the workers engaged in mines, chemical, electricity, railway, engineering, construction, transport and textiles and other industrial units in accordance with ILO Convention No.81,155 &187.

They made these demandes in the large meeting of trade union representatives and workers at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Nisbat Road, Lahore held under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation.

They demanded the federal and provincial governments allow continuous medical facilities to the industrial and commercial workers after their retirement under social security scheme and raise old age pension from RS.5000 to RS15000 under Old Age Benefits Employees Institution Act, 1974.