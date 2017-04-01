IMF concludes 2016 Article IV consultation with Somalia

Washington (Reuters): The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation with Somalia. Over the past five years, Somalia has marked important milestones in rebuilding its economy and normalizing relations with international financial institutions. In 2012, Somalia emerged from nearly two decades of civil war. However, the post-war social and economic conditions remain difficult, poverty is widespread, and more than half of the working-age population is unemployed. The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), elected and recognized by the international community in 2012, continues to face weak institutional capacity, fragile security, and complex clan politics which complicate economic reconstruction. With donors’ support, progress is being made in the FGS’s efforts to improve security, capacity development, and state building. The IMF resumed its relationship with Somalia in 2013 and has since been heavily involved in the provision of policy advice and technical assistance.

The IMF Executive Board concluded the 2015 Article IV Consultation with Somalia in July 2015, the country’s first in more than a quarter-century. And the IMF Managing Director approved a Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) in 2016, covering the period May 2016 through April 2017. The SMP aims to help Somalia’s economic reconstruction efforts and focuses on reforms to strengthen macroeconomic policy management, economic governance, and institutional capacity. Given Somalia’s weak administrative capacity, technical assistance is an integral part of the program.

Despite a very difficult political environment, the FGS continues to make significant efforts toward restoring its key economic and financial institutions. The government approved a public financial management (PFM) law, initiated electronic payments of civil service and police wages, submitted the 2015 financial statements of the FGS to the auditor general, approved the 2016–20 PFM reform action plan, and adopted a draft National Development Plan (NDP). In connection with the authorities’ currency reform plan, the Central Bank of Somalia (CBS) was recently reconstituted and has since fully staffed its cash management department, prepared a draft anti-counterfeit strategy, and adopted a detailed roadmap for currency reform. In addition, an external audit of the CBS’s 2014 financial statement was completed.

The Somali economy is expected to continue to be sustained by donors' grants, remittances, and foreign direct investment, mostly by the Somali diaspora. Economic activity is projected to decelerate in 2016–17. Growth is projected to be 3.4 percent and 2.5 percent in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The deceleration in growth mainly reflects the impact of the drought on the agriculture sector, which will be partially offset by activities in the construction, telecommunications, and service sectors. Meanwhile, inflation is estimated to be 1.5 percent in 2016 and projected to pick up to 2.7 percent in 2017. The annual trade deficit during 2014–15 was about 55.5 percent of GDP and was largely financed by remittances and grants. For the same period, the current account registered an annual deficit of 8.6 percent of GDP and was covered mostly by foreign direct investment, mainly by Somali diaspora.

Greece urged to deepen and

accelerate reforms

Washington (AFP): Greece should deepen and accelerate reforms, which, together with further debt relief, are needed to allow the economy to return to a sustainable growth path, the IMF said in its latest annual assessment of the Greek economy. The IMF’s Article IV report notes that the country has made progress in reining in its fiscal and external deficits, although this has taken a heavy toll on society. The report identifies a path to sustainable growth and prosperity that requires a two-pronged approach: ambitious policies on the part of the Greek authorities and significant debt relief on the part of Greece’s European partners. The Q&A below highlights some of the key issues about the country’s progress and its reform priorities for the period ahead. IMF News: Greece had its last Article IV Consultation in mid-2013. How have the Greek economy and policies evolved since then? Greece reduced its fiscal and current account deficits significantly since the onset of the crisis.

In particular, the fiscal primary and current account deficits declined from 11 and 15 percent of GDP, respectively, to around zero at the end of 2015. This is an impressive adjustment for a country that is part of a currency union and does not have access to monetary and exchange rate policy tools.

But extensive fiscal consolidation and internal devaluation have come with substantial costs for society. The unemployment rate is still unacceptably high at 23 percent (October 2016), and Greece has suffered a prolonged recession, with output 25 percent below its pre-crisis level. The high societal costs have weakened support for ongoing reforms.

The government renewed its reform effort since mid-2015 with a new adjustment program supported by the European Stability Mechanism. Specifically, they legislated a number of important fiscal (e.g. pensions, VAT, income tax), financial (e.g. insolvency legislation, nonperforming loan servicing and sales loans, bank governance) and structural reforms (e.g. privatization, actions to facilitate competition in key sectors). So, in all, there have been some setbacks but also some progress since the last Article IV consultation.

Improving people’s conditions

key to growth

WASHINGTON (AFP): Africa’s cities are growing in population – adding the size of another Nigeria to cities by 2025 – so have a critical role to play in their countries’ economic growth, says a new report. Improving conditions for people and businesses in African cities by aggressively investing in infrastructure and reforming land markets is the key to accelerating economic growth, adding jobs, and improving city competitiveness. The report, Africa’s Cities: Opening Doors to the World, notes that to grow economically as they are growing in size, Africa’s cities must open their doors and connect to the world. Africa’s urban population stands at 472 million people today. As cities grow in size, another 187 million people will be added to urban areas by 2025. In fact, Africa’s urban population will double over the next 25 years, reaching 1 billion people by 2040. “What Africa needs are more affordable, connected, and livable cities,” said Makhtar Diop, World Bank Vice President for Africa.

“Improving the economic and social dividends from urbanization will be critical as better developed cities could transform Africa’s economies.”

The report notes that Africa is urbanizing at lower incomes than other developing regions with similar urbanization levels. In 1968, when countries in the Middle East and North Africa region became 40 percent urban, their per capita GDP was $1,800 (2005 constant dollars). And in 1994, when countries in the East Asia and Pacific region surpassed the same threshold, their per capita GDP was $3,600. By contrast, Africa, with 40 percent urbanization, today has a per capita GDP of just $1,000. This means that every dollar of public investment in cities needs to be done as efficiently as possible, and leveraging as much as possible other sources of finance – from private sector, international partners, and citizens.

Rapid urbanization at lower incomes has meant that capital investment in African cities has remained relatively low in the region for the past four decades – at around 20 percent of GDP. In contrast, urbanizing countries in East Asia – China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea – stepped up capital investment during their periods of rapid urbanization.

Lacking capital investment, the report emphasizes that investments in African cities’ infrastructure, industrial, and commercial structures have not kept pace with concentration of people, nor have investments in affordable formal housing. The potential for coordinated investments in infrastructure, residential, and commercial structures is great, which will

enhance agglomeration economies and connect people with jobs.

Tajikistan needs more and better jobs

DUSHANBE (Reuters): A new report highlights Tajikistan’s need to prioritize job creation in order to achieve its development objectives and reduce poverty. The report, Tajikistan Jobs Diagnostic: Strategic Framework for Jobs, analyzes the main challenges the country faces in creating jobs and sets out policy recommendations to enable the creation of more and better jobs that are also more inclusive of women and youth. The report was presented today to policy makers and representatives from the government, development community and civil society organizations at an event hosted by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management of Tajikistan. “The Tajikistan Jobs Diagnostic is a timely and important product, as it talks about domestic job creation for Tajikistan’s growing population,” said Patricia Veevers-Carter, World Bank Country Manager for Tajikistan. “The World Bank stands ready to support private sector development and job creation, as critical elements of poverty reduction and increased shared prosperity in Tajikistan.”

According to the report, Tajikistan’s economy is not creating sufficient jobs for its rapidly growing workforce, in particular the growing youth population. As a result, its most valuable asset – human capital – is largely under-utilized. Only 43 percent of Tajikistan’s total working age population are in the labor force, with disproportionally high numbers of women and young people particularly under-represented.