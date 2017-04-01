Islamabad - Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) on Friday said that loadshedding would increase with the passage of time as the tussle between power producers and government had intensified on account of unpaid dues.

PBIF President Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government had increased the duration of power outages across the country which had added to the miseries of masses.

“Authorities have repeatedly claimed that loadshedding would be wiped out, but the situation on the ground is contrary to the slogans,” he lamented.

Hussain said that although the Ministry of Water and Power had announced that loadshedding in urban areas had been increased by one hour while in rural areas by two hours, but independent experts questioned the claim.

“Demand for electricity is 14800 megawatts, excluding Karachi, but the supply stands at 9700 megawatt while theft and losses continue to take toll on the situation,” he explained.

He added that total demand in the country was said to be 17500 megawatts while shortfall stood at around 5000 megawatts, excluding Karachi, the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

PBIF president said that power producers were demanding payment of dues while the government was reluctant to pay few trillion rupees to IPPs as it would widen the deficit which was aggravating the situation.

“The blame game should end immediately so that the private power houses can operate with full capacity to reduce the sufferings of masses,” he demanded.

“The government should take steps to ensure power generation at full capacity and address the issue of power producers; otherwise masses will have to brave additional hours of loadshedding in the sizzling summer,” he apprehended.