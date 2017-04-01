LAHORE - Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan has said that major restructuring of PIA has been done on modern lines and airline's management is being made smart in order to improve its efficiency and to breathe a new life into the airline.

“The PIA which remained a leader in the aviation industry must work as a commercial company with corporate structure and culture,” Khan said while talking to renowned businessman and former PIA Board member, Arif Habib, at airline headquarters on Friday.

Mehtab Ahmad Khan said that PIA is being turned into a modern airline in order to catch pace with world's most successful airlines. “This is the first time such an initiative has been taken in the history of PIA which would yield immense benefits in the time to come. Efforts are being made to transform PIA into a profitable entity with investment into infrastructure, logistics and human resource,” he added.

Arif Habib said that Sardar Mehtab has proved his mettle in taking tough decisions for the betterment of the national flag carrier.

Air China delegates visit PIA kitchen

A delegation of Air China visited PIA’s Flight Kitchen and was briefed about the working of the Food Service Division, said spokesman for the national flag carrier on Friday.

Matters relating to the meals being uplifted by Air China from PIA Flight Kitchen Islamabad since 2015 came under discussion, the spokesman added.

The delegation was pleased to see the flight kitchen set up in Karachi and while appreciating the culinary skills of the chefs, they expressed satisfaction over the standard of food being provided for Air China flights from Islamabad Flight Kitchen.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Bernd Hildenbrand said the Food Services Division has shown considerable improvement during the past few months and asked for maintaining high standards so that not only PIA’s passengers get quality in flight meals but the airline is also able to do business with other airlines.