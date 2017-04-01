KARACHI: In the wake of increasing electricity loadshedding, the government on Friday issued Rs50 billion to control the power shortfall that has reached 4700 megawatts. Traumatizing power cuts are gradually increasing across the country despite tall claims by the government regarding elimination of loadshedding in 2018. The urban areas are facing power outages of six hours whereas the rural areas are witnessing electricity cut for 12 hours. On the other hand, residents of North Karachi, Baldia Town, Landhi and Mahmoodabad are perturbed over the shortage of water.–INP