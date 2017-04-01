KARACHI - Stocks on Friday showed recovery in a late session rally in oil, autos and pharma scrips on strong valuations.

Market remained under pressure during the first half of the trading session as the index dropped to make an intraday low of 271 points.

However, recovery was witnessed in the last hour of the trading session as the index acquired 207.60 points to close above 48,156.

HASCOL lost value to close in the red zone as the OMC declared its year end result for 2016.

In its result company posted EPS of Rs10.07 which was lower than the market expectations.

The result was accompanied by final cash dividend of Rs3.5/share, taking the total payout for 2016 to Rs7/share.

Lower than expected EPS can be attributed to higher than forecasted selling & distribution expenses and a higher effective tax rate.

SHEL gained to close on its upper circuit, whereas APL (gain 0.95%) and PSO (0.55%) managed to close in the green zone as well. BOP (slip 4.05%) extended its previous day loss as the banking company declared its result for 2016 yesterday in which it posted EPS of Rs3.12 along with a right share announcement of 70% at a premium of Rs2/- per share. SEARL (rose 2.49%) in the pharmaceutical sector gained on the back of material information disseminated in the market that International Brands (Pvt) Limited (IBL) has added around 1.1mn shares of the pharmaceutical company to its current holding, stated analyst Nabeel Haroon. Major contribution to the index came from MCB (gain 1.92%), MARI (5%) and UBL (1.08%), whereas on the flip side HBL (slip 1.43%), LUCK (0.83%) and FFC (0.55%) weighed down on the index. Overall, volumes increased by 13% to 273mn shares, while value decreased by 9% at Rs11.8bn/US$112m.