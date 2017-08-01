PR LAHORE - Working class has urged the policy-makers and provincial chief ministers to compel the elite of the nation to get remitted 200 billion dollars deposited in foreign banks and get recovered the taxes from the feudal lords, crony capitalists, major traders. It was appealed to all the political parties to adopt National Economic Self Reliance Policy.

These demands were raised in a meeting of trade unions representatives and workers held under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC). Meeting was addressed by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary, Robina Jamil, president, and others.