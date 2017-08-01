BEIJING - Chinese businessmen and companies associated with cosmetic and beauty industries are keen to set up cosmetics production units in Pakistan for the mutual benefits of the people of two countries.

This was stated by Zhang Wei, Director Association for Promotion of West China Research and Development, CPEC Cooperation and Development Centre while addressing the first China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Forum for Beauty Business held at China National Convention Center (CNCC) in Beijing on Monday to explore business and trade opportunities in the cosmetics industries of Pakistan.

Wei said, “Pakistani people would be able to learn about the Chinese experience in the beauty industry and get good job opportunities.”

“China and Pakistan are implementing a number of development projects under CPEC framework, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” he added.

He said, “A large number of representatives of beauty and cosmetics industry of China have overwhelmingly attended the forum and demonstrated their keen interest to contribute in Pakistani cosmetics industry by setting up their businesses in Pakistan.”

He termed the first CPEC forum for beauty business as “a meaningful event and a right step at the right time.”

Chairperson of the Board of Hong Kong Zhaohui Beauty Group and Nanjing Zhaohui Beauty Chains, Zhaohui Cheng said, “A number of Chinese companies were willing to explore business prospects in Pakistan.”

She informed the audience that, “Chinese companies had a vast experience and knowledge about the cosmetics sector and they wanted to develop and produce cosmetics keeping in view the needs and demand of Pakistani market.”

Zhaohui also informed that her organization was planning to hold events in various cities of Pakistan to create awareness about Chinese beauty products among Pakistani customers and asses the market potential in Pakistan.

The heads of Shanghai Xinxin Enterprise Management Consulting Company, Sou Yinxin International Group said, “In recent years, Pakistan’s beauty and cosmetics industry is booming with international trend.”

Expressing their willingness to set up cosmetic production units in Pakistan, they said, “We will soon visit Pakistan to asses specific market and latest product and service applications and get diversified solutions.”

It is worth mentioning that these two companies are enthusiastic for the beauty business in response to BRI. They not only actively contributed to the first China-Pakistani Economic Corridor Forum for Beauty Industry but also took the important role as the organizers of the forum.

The forum was jointly organized by Chamber of Beauty Culture and Cosmetics of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Association for CPEC Cooperation and Development. The Brand and Quality Promotion Specialized Committee, Shanghai Xinxin Enterprise Management Consulting Company, Sou Yinxin International Group were the co-sponsors of the event.