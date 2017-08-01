LAHORE - The chairman and Board of Directors of Faysal Bank Limited Monday appointed Yousaf Hussain as the president & chief executive officer of the Bank, for a period of three years.

Farooq Rahmatullah Khan, chairman of the Board of Directors, Faysal Bank Limited stated, “The Board is pleased to appoint Yousaf Hussain as the president & chief executive officer and reposes full confidence in him to lead the organization and meet the envisaged growth objectives under the strategic vision of the Board.”

Hussain has over 22 years of multifaceted experience with prime local & multinational organizations, including multiple senior managerial & leadership positions within business and more recently with risk management function, primarily at ABN AMRO Bank and Faysal Bank Limited.