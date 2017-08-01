PR LAHORE - A high level Indonesian delegation comprising of Indonesia Ambassador Iwan Suyudhie Amri and Ari Hadiman, the third secretary of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, visited Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and met CEO PBIT, Jahanzeb Burana.

Talking to the three-member Indonesian delegation, CEO PBIT gave a brief introduction of Punjab, highlighting the ways of exploiting potential of the investment in Pakistan followed by the projection of the documentaries concerning the overall investment opportunities in Punjab regarding business, agriculture and tourism were displayed. The informative documentaries gave a fair idea about the huge investment potential available in Punjab.

The CEO PBIT discussed increasing capacity of economic cooperation between the two countries and expressed his views that both Pakistan and Indonesia should enter into joint ventures for sustainable development and economic progress. There is a possible chance to collaborate in the fields of textile, and value added products, he said. Jahanzeb Burana said that there is wide opportunity for Indonesia to take interest in the Special Economic Zones being developed in Punjab, as well as Information Technology, where there are great opportunities to invest and collaborate.

The Indonesian Ambassador said that PBIT presented Punjab’s investment potential in a brilliant manner and that his office will distribute and showcase these promotional documentaries and presentations in Indonesia as well. He said that Indonesia is a rice consuming country and Pakistan can capture Indonesian market through proper marketing strategy as it produces best quality rice in a large quantity.

Indonesian Ambassador also appreciated Punjab government’s initiatives regarding investment friendly environment. He said, “I am inspired by the work Punjab government is doing and look forward to work closely with you in the years ahead to promote even stronger economic ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.”

There are three major areas that need to be focused for creating partnerships like Investing in Punjab’s potential market for mutual benefit, Capacity building and the cultural restoration and revitalization of historical and tourist places, he added.

Jahanzeb Burana shared his vision for sustainable development and economic stability by discussing the need of equity fund in order to take full advantage in forging concrete collaboration between the two countries.

It was decided that before the visit of the Indonesian president, a technical visit should be planned from both sides to materialize prospects of mutual cooperation. Indonesian Ambassadorsshowed keen interest in expanding their business and actively seeking partnership for this productive purpose. He thanked all the members of PBIT for welcoming them and arranging this program for their assistance. Souvenirs been exchanged at the end of the meeting with a vote of thanks.