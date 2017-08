Pakistan's inflation rate fell to 2.91 percent year-on-year in July from 3.93 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, easing to its lowest level since November 2015.

On a month-on-month basis, it rose 0.34 percent in July, the bureau said.

Cigarettes, petrol and food items such as bananas, garlic and apples were the main reason for the decline in month-on-month prices.