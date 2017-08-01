ISLAMABAD - Mobile phone users in the country, which were 133.2 million till July 2016, have reached 140.5 million by May this year. All the operators providing mobile phone services have added around 7.3 million new users in their subscribers during the period. Mobilink is still leading the operators chart with its around 53 million customers. As per statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the subscriber base of Telenor reached 41 million by May this year. Zong has 28.2 million customers at end of May 2017 while Ufone stood with 18.5 million customers till the time.