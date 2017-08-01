FBR to brief Senate body tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (APP): The FBR would brief the Senate Committee on Finance on Wednesday (August 2), about the revenue collection achieved during the fiscal year 2016-17. The senate committee, scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, would also be briefed about the revenue collection targets set for the current fiscal year (2017-18). The committee would also be briefed about the rules made under the Benami Act 2017, according to Senate Secretariat notification. The SBP would brief the committee on the recent depreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and its effect on country's economy. The central bank would also inform the committee about role in the JIT on Panama Case. The FBR and AGP would brief the committee on the audit conducted by various agencies at their own in addition to FBR's audit. The committee would consider the matter regarding separation of accounts from Audit controller by the AGP, submitted by Chairman, All Pakistan Audit and Accounts Officer Association (Combined) and referred by the Chairman Senate to the Standing Committee for consideration and report.

Gold import declined 31.78pc in FY17

ISLAMABAD (APP): The import of gold into the country declined by 31.78 per cent during fiscal year 2016-17 as against the import during the year 2015-16. According to details, the import of precious metal during July-June (2016-17) went down to $16.67 million from $24.435 million in July-June (2015-16). The latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) suggests that in terms of quantity, 440 kilogram of yellow metal was imported during the period under review against the import of 659 kg during the year 2015-16. The import of iron and steel scrap, however increased by 2.59 per cent as it rose to $1.115 billion during the period July-June (2016-17) whereas during the same period of preceding year, the import of iron and steel scrap was recorded at $1.087 billion. Similarly, import of iron and steel also increased by 5.76 per cent to $2.121 billion in July-June (2016-17), whereas the import during the year 2015-16 was recorded at $2.005 billion. The import of aluminum wrought and works also recorded an increase of 1.46 per cent during the period under review.

The import during the corresponding period was recorded at $196.33 million whereas during same period of last year it was recorded at $193.505 million.

The overall metal group import also rose to $4.407 billion during July-June (2016-17), while during same period of the preceding year, it was recorded at $4.12 billion thus showing an increase of 6.96 per cent.

CCAC to meet next week

ISLAMABAD (APP): The first meeting of Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) would be held next week to asses the volume of current cotton crop in the country. All stakeholders including Ministry of Textile Industry, representatives of provincial governments, Plant Protection Department, Trading Cooperation of Pakistan (TCP) and cotton growers would attend the meeting, said Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah. Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that among others the meeting would also be attended by the all Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC). The committee would asses the volume of current cotton crop in the country, besides assessing the per acre crop output and average plant population and crop outlook, he added. The meeting would also discuss the challenges and issues being faced by the cotton growers at post harvest stages and would suggest their remedial measures. Giving the overview about the crop, Dr. Abdullah said that cotton crop for the season 2017-18 was progressing well in Sindh and Punjab.

He said that picking of seed cotton was started in lower Sindh in first week of July and crop out look was stable and encouraging production was expected during the season.

Lucky Cement net profit up by 5.8pc

LAKKI MARWAT (Staff Reporter): Lucky Cement Limited reported net profit of Rs 13.69 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 which is 5.8% higher as compared to last year. Consequently, the earnings per share (EPS) for the fiscal year increased to Rs 42.34 compared to Rs 40.03 reported during last year. The company declared final dividend of Rs 12/- per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. The company’s net sales revenue increased by 1.2% to Rs 45.69b compared to Rs45.14b reported last year. The increase in net sales revenue was mainly attributable to increase in sales volumes. The local sales volume of the company during the fiscal year registered a growth of 13.9% to 6.07m tons compared to 5.33 million tons reported last year, whereas export sales volume registered a decline of 32.7% to 1.08 million tons compared to 1.61 million tons reported last year. On a consolidated basis, Lucky Cement reported net profit of Rs 16.22 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 which is 9.1% higher as compared to last year. Consequently, consolidated EPS during the year increased to Rs 50.18 compared to Rs 45.99 reported last year.

Lucky Cement also reported progress on its key local and international projects i.e. brown field expansion (installation of new production line) at Karachi Plant, fully integrated green field Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab, investment in automobile manufacturing plant under license from KIA Motors Corporation, brown field expansion in Cement Grinding unit in Republic of Iraq, 1 X 660 MW, supercritical coal based power project at Port Qasim.