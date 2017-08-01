KARACHI - Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) and Swiss Business Council (SBC) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the sole objective to promote investment and trade in the Sindh at a ceremony organized at the Consulate of Switzerland in Karachi.

Farhat Ali, President on behalf of the Swiss Business Council and Manzoor Ali Shaikh, Director General on behalf of the Sindh Board of Investment Government of Sindh signed the MoU. Swiss Consul General in Karachi Philippe Crevoisier and Chairperson SBI, Ms Naheed Memon and other dignitaries also witnessed the event.

The agreement envisaged the cooperation between the SBI and SBC in their endeavor to explore potential opportunities for alliance of public-private partnership by developing linkages between the potential investors from Sindh and Switzerland.

The parties will designate one or more focal persons to act as one window to ensure smooth interaction and disbursement of useful information in furtherance of achieving objectives. The parties will team up and take appropriate initiatives to promote the vibrant image of Pakistan in Switzerland.

SBI may provide facilitation and act to resolve the issues of Swiss companies based in Sindh, in accordance with the laws rules and regulations.

SBC will support SBI to attract Swiss investment in Sindh by promoting potential business and investment opportunities in Sindh.

The parties will jointly arrange/hold relevant investment/trade conferences and seminars for furthering their goals both domestically and internationally. The SBI will be facilitating the delegations through SBC while their visit to Sindh for exploring the possibilities of investment opportunities in different sectors of the economy of Sindh and the SBC will accord the same reciprocally to SBI.