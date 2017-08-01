ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee, showing concern over the security of 1300MW CASA-1000 transmission project, has said that the government should get assurance from the World Bank regarding the security issues in Afghanistan as the continuous power supply from project is directly related with the security of the neighbouring country.

“We don’t know when the law and order situation in Afghanistan will improve,” Senator Sherry Rehman said in the meeting of Senate standing committee on Planning Development and Reforms. Senator Col (r) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi presided over the meeting. The committee discussed Karachi Circular Railway project and CASA-1000 project.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that the project is passing through destabilized region. She said that CASA-1000 is the imaginative project of the World Bank. If the project falls victim to terrorism the power supply to Pakistan will be discontinued but even then Pakistan will have to pay the loans to World Bank, she said.

Senator Kareem Khawaja proposed to use Wakhan corridor for the power transmission from Tajikistan. However the NTDC officials informed that they don’t have any transmission network on Wakhan side and installing new network in the area will increase the cost of the project.

Acting Managing Director of NTDC Zafar Abbas, while briefing the Committee, said that CASA-1000 Transmission project is expected to be completed by end 2020. Pakistan will benefit from CASA-1000 only during the period from May to September every year.

The meeting was informed that World Bank and Islamic Development Bank has committed to provide funding for Pakistani portion of the project worth $120 million and $35 million respectively. In addition, the two donors had also assured to fill the gap if the prices of the project were higher than expected.

While briefing the committee about the tariff of the project, the official informed that the tariff components of CASA-1000 project consist of payback of investment costs to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan, cost of energy payable to the sellers and to be paid to Afghanistan.

The estimated transmission tariff is 2.98 cents per kwh while the energy tariff is 5.15 cents per kwh. Similarly, Tajik wheeling charges is 0.10 cents per kwh and the total tariff would be 9.48 cents unit. The NTDC official informed the committee that the bidding process for convertor stations and transmission lines had been completed as five bids from leading manufacturers including ABB, Siemens, Alstom and State Grid of China were received from convertor stations and evaluation of these bids were under evaluation process. Similarly, it was informed that bids for 475 km long 500 KV AC transmission line from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan (Sangtuda), 117 km long 500 kv Bi-polar HVDC transmission line from Tajikistan to Afghanistan, 580 km long 500 kv Bi-polar HVDC transmission line within Afghanistan and for 80 km long 500 kv Bi-polar HVDC transmission line from Afghanistan border to Nowshera had also been received and were being evaluated by the concerned consultants.

The CASA-1000 transmission project envisages the transportation of surplus electric power available in summer months (May 1 to September 30) from Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Senator Saud Khawaja said that the installation of convertor at three locations was not feasible and the ministry was required to inform the consultant in this regard.

The meeting was also briefed on the current status of the project of revival of Karachi Circular Railway. The meeting was informed that the project was initially to be completed with the assistance of Japanese Agency JICA, however due to its long schedule, the government decided to include this project in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It was informed that Japanese organization has been now separated from the Railway Circular project. With Japanese grant, the project was planned to be completed in 10 years. Now, Chinese government will provide load for the project and 43 KM long circular railway will be completed in three years.

The PC-1 of the project had been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) while after finalizing the design of the project it would be sent to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval. The project will be completed under the supervision of the government of Sindh and there is no role for Pakistan Railway.