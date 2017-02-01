EcoStar, Gree showroom opens at Emporium Mall

LAHORE (PR): DWP Group has inaugurated a new EDP (EcoStar Digital Plaza) at the Emporium Mall, in Johar Town where a complete range of innovative products from EcoStar and GREE will be available for consumers. As part of the inaugural celebrations, this modern Display CentrE will also offer a 5% discount on all EcoStar products for a limited time to its early customers.

DWP Group is the producer of EcoStar LED televisions, washing machines, water dispensers and power products and official brand partner of GREE Air Conditioners all over Pakistan. The company ensures convenient availability of the latest products, along with prompt after-sales-service and support. A grand inauguration ceremony was recently held to unveil the new outlet.

It has a state of the art design to provide the consumers with an opportunity to explore experience and purchase the most innovative products from technology-leading companies like EcoStar and Gree.

Chairman and CEO of DWP Group Farooq Naseem along with Chief Operating Officer of DWP Rizwan Butt inaugurated this vast shopping facility and stated, “DWP Group has a deep commitment to ensure continuous innovation in its products, while we also continue to create the most convenient and enjoyable shopping experiences. We are consistently seeking newer, more pleasant, ways to reach out to our consumers. This new store in Lahore is a major milestone towards expanding our retail outreach and delivering world-class services to our honoUred customers.”

Rizwan Butt concluded by expressing his words, ‘’No doubt Emporium Mall is new shopping sensation of the town and we try to enhance the ease of our customers by creating ‘under one roof’ shopping opportunities for them and we believe that DWP Group is blend of quality and convenience.’’

EcoStar is a nationwide brand of electronics and technological excellence. It is the leading producer of LED Televisions. The feature-rich LED TV models produced by EcoStar include ‘4K UHD Smart LED TV’ (VERO), the ‘3D Smart LED TV’, the ‘Smart LED TV’, and the standard ‘LED TV’ Gree is a world-leading enterprise of smart-inverter technology air-conditioners.

JS Bank wins CSR Social Impact Award

LAHORE (PR): JS Bank received a CSR award for the 5th year in a row for its Corporate Social Responsibility in the category of “Social Impact” in recognition of its efforts to empower and improve the lives of the disadvantaged members of society. The award recognizes the overall positive social impact that JS Bank initiatives have had through its community programmes, especially in the areas of health, education, sustainable development and relief efforts across the country. JS Bank conducts its CSR activities through the charitable arm of JS Group, Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation.

JS Bank is considered amongst the fastest growing banks within Pakistan’s banking landscape and currently operates 307 branches in 152 cities with one overseas branch in Bahrain. JS Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan’s most diversified and progressive financial services groups.

Avari Towers hosts Chinese Food Festival

KARACHI (PR): Avari Towers Hotel welcomed Year of the Rooster at their Dynasty Restaurant with an extravagance Chinese New Year special menu.

Erik Huyer, General Manager of Avari Towers Karachi, stated, “Pakistan has a strong Chinese food culture and it was a perfect time to launch the Chinese food festival in line with the Chinese New Year. One should come and experience authentic Chinese cuisine at our Hotel. Avari Towers Hotel looks forward to welcoming guests at Dynasty every day for the Chinese New Year special menu till 11th February, 2017.”

ICAP hosts Open House Session 2017

LAHORE (PR): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan conducted Open House Session 2017 nationwide to generate educational awareness amongst the students of HSSC and O/A Levels. The two day event took place on 18 & 19 January 2017 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Mirpur.

A large number of students visited ICAP houses nationwide. Students from different educational backgrounds showed keen interest in learning about Chartered Accountancy profession.

Counselling presentations were delivered to educate the participants about ICAP and CA Pakistan. Various queries raised by the students were clarified during question and answer sessions. Young CAs also joined ICAP team at all stations and motivated the participants by recounting their success stories. They gave them tips towards learning, goal setting and goal achievement. According to our young stars, appropriate time management and a focused approach brings success in CA.

ICAP’s Registered Accounting Education Tutors (RAETs) had put up their stalls and students got details regarding new sessions, fee structure and admission policies. Students along with their parents and counsellors met with ICAP admission staff and talked about the future prospects of Chartered Accountancy in Pakistan as well as abroad.

The event generated a lot of excitement and activity. Participants appreciated ICAP efforts to provide them an opportunity to learn about CA Pakistan. More than 2800 students from 94 different institutes participated in the Open House Session nationwide.

DPS Festival of Lights mesmerises Karachiites

LAHORE (PR): With the hope to lighten up lives of others, Dawood Public School (DPS) organised “DPS Festival of Lights”, a fundraising event full of shimmering lights and unique illuminated artifacts.

The fun-filled festival aims to generate funds that will help the deserving patients visiting Lady Dufferin Hospital. DPS Festival of Lights is sponsored by Engro Foundation whereas Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) assisted as social outreach partner of the event. The festival was similar to its international counterparts with shows, fireworks, food stalls and much more.

On the closing day, the school transformed itself for the festival and mesmerised visitors with displays made of various lights. Each of the school marked its presence with an extraordinary display including stick-men made of lights and giant flowers made out of LEDs!

One of the main attraction at the festival was children’s ‘Olper’s Light Parade’. Groups of little girls appeared with glittering costumes, followed by lit-up hula-hoops, aeroplanes, and other decorated ornaments that added more colours to the cavalcade. The well decorated truck carrying a fairy princess reigned the parade.

The festival had numerous fascinating performances including Tron Dance by Shehzad Danger Crew and a thrilling fire performance. DPS students had several stalls that engaged visitors in constant bargain hunting for various delicious snacks and fun games. The activity aimed to teach children how to interact with people and make transactions in real life.

Bestway receives 6th Annual CSR Awards

ISLAMABAD (PR): Bestway Cement Limited has once again been recognised for its contributions and efforts towards the environmental and social responsibility in Pakistan.

Bestway received this recognition at National Forum for Environment & Health’s 6th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Awards 2017 recently held in Islamabad.

The categories commended were Education & Scholarships, Green Energy Initiatives, Community Development & Services and Vocational Trainings.

The participants of the awards were the leading local and multinational firms of Pakistan, who are at the helm of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in Pakistan. The awards are yet another milestone for Bestway Cement and a testament of its endeavours to strengthen lives.

Bestway plays an active part in the socio-economic development of local communities such as improving access to health services and education, taking part in urban development, environmental conservation programmes and helping create businesses and jobs.

The company regularly gives generous financial grants to various educational and health institutions in addition to the scholarships, which are provided to a large number of talented students throughout the country. Free and quality education is being provided to hundreds of boys & girls through Bestway Foundation School in Tatral, District Chakwal, and Farah Pervez College for Girls in Tehsil Gujjar Khan.

Bestway offers regular monthly stipends to a large number of widows and indigents of the local communities. Free dispensaries have also been established at all plants, providing free medical facilities to thousands of patients every year from the surrounding areas. Substantial contributions are also made towards various welfare causes such as flood relief activities and projects of social and communal uplift.

Environment-friendly waste heat recovery power plants have been installed at all production sites of Bestway, reducing reliance on the national grid and producing zero greenhouse gas emissions in the process.

Bestway plants are not only ISO 14001:2004 Environmental Management System (EMS) certified, meeting stringent environmental quality standards prescribed by EPA, Pakistan, but also surpass both national and international standards for emissions. As part of environment conservation campaigns, more than 100,000 trees and plants are also sown every year in and outside the factory premises.

Bestway places great importance on the training, development and education of its personnel. At any given time, Bestway employs more than 100 trainee engineers, management trainees and apprentices who undergo intensive training at various departments, some of whom are later retained in the Company, while others move on to other industries where they successfully build upon the robust foundation provided to them at Bestway Cement Limited for the advancement of their careers and contributing towards the development of the country.